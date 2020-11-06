Join in with Rennie Grove’s virtual Rudolph Run for Christmas fun

Rennie Grove Hospice's Rudolph Run. The Blakeway-Ely family. VERONICA STEWART

This year Rennie Grove Hospice Care is offering families and friends the opportunity to take part in a virtual 1.5k fun run to spread Christmas cheer.

Rennie Grove Hospice's Rudolph Run. The Holmer family with Biscuit. Rennie Grove Hospice's Rudolph Run. The Holmer family with Biscuit.

The family-friendly virtual Rudolph Run gives festive fundraisers the chance to dress up in flashy Christmas attire and take part while raising money to provide care for people in the local community.

Due to restrictions caused by the lockdown announced this week the in-person event in St Albans will be converted to an exclusively virtual event.

The good news is that those signing up can choose to run the distance together with their family wherever and whenever they like during December

Everyone that signs up before Friday, December 4 will receive an early bird bonus in the post of a pair of antlers to add to their Christmas outfit.

“We’re thrilled to be offering this fun, family-friendly event and we really hope that the Rudolph Run will bring Christmas cheer to the community during a very difficult year. We’re looking forward to seeing photos of our lovely runners in their best Christmas outfits,” said senior community fundraiser Gemma Ralph.

“You can get the family together to take on the challenge and run round the local park or in your backyard.”

The money raised from the Rudolph Run will help keep Rennie Grove’s nurses on the road every day throughout lockdown, caring for local people with a life-limiting illness and helping to keep them at home with their families this Christmas.

“We really hope that local people will take part to not only fundraise but also have fun. Rennie Grove needs your help now more than ever,” said Gemma.

Entry to the event costs £6 for children and £10 for adults and registration closes on 18 December at 5pm, but you have the rest of December to complete your run.

To register and find out more about the Rudolph Run visit www.renniegrove.org/rudolphrun