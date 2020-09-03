Taking an ‘EYES on’ approach: All you need to know about finding the best lenses for low vision and age-related eye problems

Jez from EYES on St Albans - ''With the right lenses, you can enjoy seeing the world clearly and give your eyes the care that they deserve.' Picture: EYES on St Albans

“Approximately one out of every three adults have some form of vision-reducing eye condition by the age of 65,” explains Jez Levy from EYES on St Albans.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

All EnChroma lenses are available as single prescription, varifocals or non-prescription lenses. Picture: EYES on St Albans All EnChroma lenses are available as single prescription, varifocals or non-prescription lenses. Picture: EYES on St Albans

“However, with the right lenses, you can enjoy seeing the world clearly and give your eyes the care that they need.”

To help you shop for your new lenses, we asked Jez to share his top tips to find the best lenses for your eyes.

Q: How can I tell which lenses right for me?

A: Talk to a specialist about the issues you’re experiencing with your vision. They can recommend what lenses will be most comfortable and provide optimal functional vision.

For those suffering from low vision issues like cone dystrophy or corneal trauma or other age-related eye conditions such as macular degeneration or glaucoma, it’s important to find lenses that protect your eyes against the sun and reduce glare.

EnChroma LX series lenses are designed specifically for low vision and the ageing eye. The lens filter technology manages light and colour to ensure clear vision.

They block specific wavelengths of light helping to protect you against discomfort that can be caused by glare and protect the eyes against harmful UV rays. This can help you see better when driving, using screens to work or looking at your phone.

The lenses can be fitted into the frame of your existing glasses, or any frames and sunglasses available in store. Picture: EYES on St Albans The lenses can be fitted into the frame of your existing glasses, or any frames and sunglasses available in store. Picture: EYES on St Albans

You can try the lenses on in-store to see how they work for you.

All EnChroma lenses are available as single vision prescription, varifocals or non-prescription lenses. They can be fitted into the frame of your existing glasses, or any frames and sunglasses available in store.

Q: What are the signs that my vision is worsening?

Enjoy seeing the world in a new light with the lens colour enhancement and anti-glare technology. Picture: EYES on St Albans Enjoy seeing the world in a new light with the lens colour enhancement and anti-glare technology. Picture: EYES on St Albans

A: Often vision impairments present themselves around the age of 50, but as it can happen slowly over time, it can be difficult to detect the change. This is why booking regular eye examinations is a must. You can identify the problem straight away and we can advise what eyewear you need.

Even if you don’t have any sight-related conditions, it’s common for people to lose their ability to see colour as clearly as they once did. As we get older the colour receptors in our eyes fade, affecting our ability to see colours as brightly as we did when younger.

The colour filtration technology used in the EnChroma LX series lenses can help restore your colour perception – allowing you to see contrasts in colours much more vividly.

People are amazed when trying on the lenses – they feel as if they’ve been given a piece of the world back.

The lenses’ blue light filtration can also help to prevent exposure to the blue light emitted from LED screens. Overtime, continued exposure to blue light may cause retinal damage and could increase the risk of macular degeneration later in life which may lead to loss of vision.

This will make it easier and potentially safer to work at your laptop for long periods of time – which given many people are currently working from home- they may find useful.

Q: When is the best time to book an appointment?

A: If you’ve noticed any recent changes in your sight when driving, reading or when out, I’d recommend having an eye examination to put your mind at ease.

Before buying any lenses it’s best to test them for yourself to make sure they are comfortable, that they enable you to see clearly and have been designed specifically to help with the impairment that you have.

Jez has over 37 years of experience in optics, more recently providing unique eyewear and exceptional eye-care service to the community of St Albans.

EnChroma was established in Berkeley, California by a Ph.D glass scientist and mathematician. Using the latest lens technology, colour perception neuroscience and lens innovation they aim to improve the lives of people worldwide.

Look at EYESonstalbans.com to request an appointment or to learn more about the EnChroma LX series lenses. Download the EYES on St Albans app for the latest news.

Call 01727 838003 or email look@eyesonstalbans.com to speak to a member of the team.

© 2020 Enchroma®. All right reserved. Lx eyewear is an optical assistive device for glare reduction and is not intended to treat or cure any visual impairment or medical condition. Experiences may vary due to vision, challenge, lighting condition and perceptual differences.