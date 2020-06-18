2020 Herts Business Awards offer a chance to celebrate all that’s been achieved during the past year

All of this year's Hertfordshire Business Awards 2019 winners on stage at the event of the gala night at Knebworth Barns. Picture: Melissa Page Photographer Melissa Page Photographer

Archant Herts and Cambs group editor Matt Adams explains why now, more than ever, it’s important to recognise businesses that are thriving

Archant Herts and Cambs group editor Matt Adams welcomes guests to the Hertfordshire Business Awards 2019 at Knebworth Barns. Picture: Melissa Page. Archant Herts and Cambs group editor Matt Adams welcomes guests to the Hertfordshire Business Awards 2019 at Knebworth Barns. Picture: Melissa Page.

The most prestigious business awards in Hertfordshire are back!

The 2020 Herts Business Awards promises to be the stand-out night of the year where firms and their people will be honoured for the hard work and achivements over the previous 12 months - some of the toughest we have all experienced.

See our special online supplement for more details on categories and sponsors here.

The awards will be the culmination of a lot of hard work for some of Herts’ most innovative, imaginative and inspiring firms in the face of unprecedented challenges.

And whether your company is a multi-national which boasts millions of pounds in annual profit, or an innovative start-up making waves in your sector, these awards are open to any business with a success story that deserves telling.

Over the past year, the UK has experienced seismic changes brought on by our departure from the European Union and the impact of coronavirus.

The businesses that have not only survived but thrived during a prolonged period of political, social and economic turmoil deserve huge credit.

What happens in the months and years ahead is stil unclear. As our politicians fight to get the best trading arrangements with the EU, and we wait to see what the long-term implications of COVID-19 will be a fog of uncertainty remains.

But one thing is certain - here in Hertfordshire we have the skill, passion and ingenuity to ensure plenty of outstanding businesses will prosper whatever is around the corner.

So now it’s over to you. We want to know about growth, unexpected success and hard-won triumphs, ambitious plans which have come to fruition, new products and services - it is time to celebrate what you have achieved.

This is more about profit and loss though, and it is more important than brands and logos. These awards celebrate your biggest asset - people. It is your workforce that got you here and they will get your business nominated.

So what are you waiting for? Decide which awards you want to enter and start applying.

The entry deadline is October 2 with the gala awards ceremony scheduled to take place at Knebworth Barns, Knebworth House, on November 26.

Companies can enter up to three categories each, and entries can be made for free using our online entry form via our website: https://www.hertsbusinessawards.co.uk/