Tips for designing your new kitchen or bathroom during coronavirus

'The first thing to think about when planning a new kitchen is the space' Picture: adamcarterphoto2017 adamcarterphoto2017

Has lockdown got you thinking about some home improvements? Andrew Morton, director of Hawk K&B, shares his tips for planning a new kitchen or bathroom plus the current design trends to consider for your new look.

'When it comes to bathrooms it’ is usually the plumbing that dictates how they should be designed.' Picture: Â© Jonathan Gooch 'When it comes to bathrooms it’ is usually the plumbing that dictates how they should be designed.' Picture: Â© Jonathan Gooch

Q: Where should I start with planning a new kitchen?

The first thing to think about is the space – consider whether you want to extend your room, knock down or move walls to create a more open-plan living space, add in more light with windows, bi-fold doors or roof lights, or simply renovate your current kitchen.

When planning the design, it’s important to remember that it needs to be functional. The type of kitchen countertops such as ceramic or quartz, the finish of cupboards, and arrangement of appliances should be contemplated and tailored to you to make time spent in the kitchen comfortable and enjoyable. It could be helpful to review what you keep in your kitchen at the moment to help you choose how many drawers and cupboards you’d like in your new one.

Don’t forget the flooring – if you have dogs or children it may be wise to choose a more forgiving material and pattern.

And, finally, make sure to think about the style of your new kitchen. I’d recommend looking at designs online or visiting our showroom for inspiration first. We can then use any ideas you may have to create an initial concept.

'Islands and breakfast bars are an ongoing trend and are great for transforming a kitchen into a sociable space for families and friends.' Picture: © Jonathan Gooch 'Islands and breakfast bars are an ongoing trend and are great for transforming a kitchen into a sociable space for families and friends.' Picture: © Jonathan Gooch

Q: What is your advice for bathroom planning?

When it comes to bathrooms, it’s usually the plumbing that dictates how they should be designed. You should think about where the toilet needs to go (this depends on the plumbing) and then organise the rest of the sanitaryware around it.

If you have a particularly small bathroom now, and would like more space, it’s possible to extend the room, renovate other rooms into bathrooms or even create a new room. This can be a good choice for people who would like an en suite.

Q: What are the top design trends for kitchens and bathrooms in 2020?

Greys and blues are still incredibly popular following on from last year’s trend. People are also still loving marble effect work surfaces and flooring.

Islands and breakfast bars are an ongoing trend and are great for transforming a kitchen into a sociable space for families and friends.

Regardless of what’s popular, the look and feel of your new kitchen or bathroom is completely up to you.

Q: How are you helping people design and achieve their dream kitchen or bathroom?

We are kitchen and bathroom specialists and can help you with your re-design from start to finish. We offer beautiful designs, interior design expertise and build services, meaning we can manage your whole project and complete it to the highest standard.

Our products and designs can be tailored to suit all budgets and preferences without compromising on quality.

We are now operating as normal during the coronavirus period on an appointment-only basis and following government guidelines, whilst still offering our personal service to customers.

Design appointments can also be held over the phone, but ideally at our showrooms should you prefer to discuss your requirements face-to-face. If you have any ideas or pictures of designs you like, feel free to send them to us before your design appointment so we can get a feel for your personal tastes.

