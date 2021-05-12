Ramadan Diary: Celebrating the best days of the year

Published: 10:05 AM May 12, 2021

According to Islamic theology the last 10 days of Ramadan are considered to be of the best of the year as this is when the “Night of Decree or Night of Power (Laylatul Qadr)” takes place!

This year Laylatul Qadr falls on the night of May 8. The Night of Power is said to be one of the most sacred nights in the Islamic calendar and as it was the night in which the Qur'an was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

All Muslims believe the Night of Decree or Power comes with abundant blessings and the mercy of God.

So during this week my family and I have mostly been engaging in prayers, making supplications (Duas), abandoning worldly affairs and pleasures for worship (so no TV, social media interaction, or socialising in general) reading the Qur’an and focusing on doing as many good deeds as possible.

Day 22, Monday May 3 to Day 28, Sunday May 9

During the weekend, especially Saturday, all of my time day and night has been focused on prayer, reading the Qur’an, making supplications (duas) and nothing else.

As mentioned earlier this could be the Night of Power this year and on this special night it is stated in the Qur’an that all sins are forgiven and any supplications (duas) you do are accepted by God.

I am feeling a little sad as I know Ramadan will end next week. I have so enjoyed this blessed month as it always helps me to reflect on what truly is important which is family, friends and not materialistic things, as well as focusing on helping others who have less, in the form of giving Zakat (charity) to the most needy and a reminder to continue doing this all through the year as well as continuing to do good deeds.

Ramadan always gives me a sense of peace, resilience as well as, feeling mentally, physically and spiritual detoxed! I look forward to doing it all again next year and look forward to celebrating Eid ul Fitr next week!