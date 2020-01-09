How a community alarm can help keep your elderly loved ones safe at home

Herts Careline can help you care for your loved one.

Fall detectors, community alarms and telecare are just a few ways Herts Careline can help you care for your elderly loved ones, help keep them safe at home and maintain their independence, dignity and respect.

The technology is designed to make life as easy as possible.

How can Careline help keep your loved one safe?

Installing the right equipment in their home and using the support Herts Careline can offer could be one of the most effective ways to give elderly relatives the independence they need.

Members are offered a wrist pendant that can be pressed if they need help.

"We offer a 24-7 monitoring service maintaining levels of support that can be difficult for you to offer your loved one. We work closely with each individual to establish their needs and recommend the best equipment for them," Stephanie said.

Herts Careline can install a community alarm and other telecare equipment if needed in a person's home that's linked to the telecare service where an operator is always reachable.

24-7 support for family members living alone

People that join the service are offered a wrist or necklace pendant which they can press should they need help. The community alarm that's been installed in their home will react to an alert for help and connect to a trained, professional Careline operator that will get them the help they need 24/7.

This can be anything from calling a neighbour to pop around and check in or in emergencies, send medical help as quickly as possible.

"Community alarm monitoring allows people who are vulnerable, and the loved ones that worry about them, to rest assured that they can continue to live independently in their homes with the knowledge someone is always on hand to help them if it's needed," Stephanie explained.

Giving them the protection they need before anything happens

"We recommend you start thinking about installing alarms and equipment before anything happens," Stephanie said. "This way you can relax knowing your loved one has support on hand if they need it."

Herts Careline offers other services to make sure your relative gets the help they need no matter what.

Fall detectors are worn on the wrist and monitor movement. They can sense if someone falls and send an automatic signal to Careline's control room, where an operator will check if they are alright or if they need further help, and if there is no response arrange for assistance to be sent immediately.

A smoke detector can also be linked to the alarm system. If it goes off Herts Careline will be alerted and will quickly contact, you to confirm if there's a fire in the home and summon the fire brigade if so.

Improving their quality of life and making it easy

"The innovative technology is designed to make life as easy as possible for elderly individuals and their families," said Stephanie. "It can make all the difference to someone's life and allow your loved one to remain in their home for as long as possible."

"We don't consider the service a substitute for a care home, but we can help your elderly family member maintain their independence, keep their dignity and respect and make their lives comfortable and enjoyable."

Herts Careline is a not-for-profit service provided by North Hertfordshire District Council and Hertfordshire County Council. They operate throughout the whole of Hertfordshire including Harpenden, St Albans and Radlett, offering a service that runs for 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. At the touch of a button, your loved one can have access to all the help they need and you can rest assured they are safe in their homes, even when you can't be there.

For more information about the service or to join visit care-line.co.uk or call 0300 999 2 999.

Join in January for a free motion sensor light. The battery-operated sensor has a bright light that reacts when it senses motion and illuminates a dark landing helping to reduce the risk of a fall when getting up in the night. The sensor comes with adhesive sticky magnets and three AAA batteries.