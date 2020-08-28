What could you do to help Rennie Grove Hospice recover from lockdown

Sue Hobley hard at work in the Grove House garden. Picture: Veronica Stewart VERONICA STEWART

Rennie Grove is calling on local people to get creative and come up with inspiring ideas to raise money to support the care provided for patients and families affected by cancer and other life-limiting illnesses.

During lockdown, all 28 of the charity’s shops were closed and community fundraising activities were cancelled. At the same time, Rennie Grove’s hospice at home teams were caring for a record number of patients. Now the charity faces a significant shortfall in the amount of money it needs to raise to continue providing this care for all who need it.

Claire Redrup from the Community Fundraising Team explained: “We have been blown away by the wonderful ideas that local people have come up with since the beginning of lockdown to raise money to support our patients – and we really need this to carry on.”

Examples of the ways supporters have rallied round to raise funds during these extraordinary times range from the green-fingered: volunteer gardener Sue Hobley sold plants she’s grown in her garden from the end of her drive; to the sporty: Harpenden Round Table cycled from Lands’ End to John O’Groats from their living rooms; right through to the downright bizarre: one lady wore pants on her head for the whole day and raised over £700.

“Whether you are back at work, working from home or have extra time on your hands,” Claire continued, “can you come up with a novel way to raise funds that would encourage your friends and family to dig deep to donate in the current climate?

“Whatever amount you’re aiming to raise, our fundraising team is here to support you with advice, materials and help to ensure anything you organise is done in a safe and COVID-secure way.”

There are many other ways that you can support Rennie Grove through these difficult times including becoming a Friend of Rennie Grove and making a regular monthly payment or simply spreading the word to friends and family. Any support you can give will make a big difference.

To share your fundraising ideas or find out how you can help, please email community@renniegrove.org or call 01442 890222. Read more about becoming a Friend at www.renniegrove.org/friends.