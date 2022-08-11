Harpenden residents hit back at Green Belt homes bid

Campaigners against the plans for 550 homes in north Harpenden on the fields where the development is proposed. - Credit: Supplied

Harpenden households have launched a firm rebuke against plans to build hundreds of homes on their doorsteps.

Legal & General wants to develop a Green Belt site, located off Luton Road north of the town, with up to 550 new homes of which 168 will be affordable, and 130 will be integrated retirement living.

The project will feature a community hub including restaurant, gym and an early years setting, all overlooking a public square with opportunities for work hub, community meetings, plus more than 11ha of new public open space including additional play areas to meet local need, new junior sports pitches and a pavilion.

But residents have criticised the developer for fast-tracking the scheme, with the initial consultation taking place over the school holidays.

Alan Jackson, who lives in Lambourn Gardens, said: “Local residents like myself are concerned that this plan will have huge implications for the whole of Harpenden and also for those from neighbouring areas who commute into Harpenden from the north.

“It feels as if L&G are being opportunistic by submitting their proposal now rather than waiting to see if it will be included in the new Local Plan. It also seems irresponsible to submit such a massive development which risks having a disastrous effect on Harpenden without full scrutiny."

Another resident Kate Graham said: “It seems to be the case that if developers can get permission to develop on these fields then Luton Borough Council will be very inclined to allow development on the Bedfordshire Green Belt that it is adjacent to it. This will erode the rural fringes of the town.”

Rich Brant added: “Even after we get over the lack of evidence of 'very special circumstances' for this on Green Belt land, there seems to be a failure to appreciate the impact a development like this will have on Harpenden as a whole. The roads, parking and infrastructure to cope just isn’t there for something of this scale.”

Other community groups have also voiced serious concerns about the proposal.

The Harpenden Green Belt Association said L&G has not yet explained why it meets strict legal requirements for building on Green Belt land.

And the Harpenden Society is very concerned that the proposal does not begin to address the negative impact of the development on the community as a whole, specifically the substantial increase in traffic on the Luton Road, parking in the town itself, the extra demand it will place on local health services that are already overstretched, and yet more pressure on school places.

L&G has said there is a critical needs for homes in the area, and they are preparing a planning application for submission later this year.

A second and final consultation round for the development is expected in October.