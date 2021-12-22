News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Housing

New homes on industrial estate are 'disaster waiting to happen'

Logo Icon

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Published: 1:44 PM December 22, 2021
How the new homes in London Road are expected to look

How the new homes in London Road are expected to look - Credit: Oakford Homes

Dozens of new homes will be built in a St Albans industrial estate despite warnings the development is a  “disaster waiting to happen”.

Oakford Homes applied to redevelop the land at 222 London Road to provide nine apartments and 23 houses, with a promise to help relocate business currently on the land.

However, residents raised concerns about the impact on the existing homes in the area, as well as issues surrounding access onto the site.

St Albans District Council granted planning permission to the scheme at a meeting of the council’s Planning Referrals Committee on December 20.

During the meeting, a statement from a resident of Orient Close was read out, which said the new development would affect the privacy of those living in existing homes, and the new proposals were “too big, too high, too dense, too many houses and it is clearly not in keeping with the neighbourhood".

Addressing the committee, Councillor Emma Matanle (Liberal Democrat, Sopwell) also asked the developer to rethink the plans over the lack of affordable housing.

Cllr Matanle also raised concerns about access into London Road, design of the buildings and availability of school places in the area.

Most Read

  1. 1 The latest court results for the St Albans area
  2. 2 Revealed: The cost of living near Hertfordshire's best schools
  3. 3 Marks & Spencer Christmas and New Year's holiday shopping opening hours
  1. 4 Tory Hitchin and Harpenden seat is 'even more marginal after govt lies and corruption'
  2. 5 Morrisons Christmas shopping opening hours
  3. 6 Harpenden couple who met when childhood neighbours celebrate 60th wedding anniversary
  4. 7 Ofsted finds college failing to prepare apprentices
  5. 8 'Small is beautiful' as The Borrowers delights audiences at the Abbey Theatre
  6. 9 How accurate are lateral flow tests and when should you take one?
  7. 10 Iceland Christmas and New Year's holiday shopping opening hours

Verulam Golf Club and Beechwood Homes also raised an objection that the development could impact their plans to build houses on adjacent land, which would in turn fund the building of a new club house and museum dedicated to the Ryder Cup. 

During the debate, Councillor Geoff Harrison (Liberal Democrat, Cunningham) said his main issue was with traffic getting onto the site, and he “could not believe” the county council had not objected, given development is also planned for adjacent sites.

Cllr Harrison added it is “a disaster waiting to happen”.

Hertfordshire County Council’s Highways team did not raise an objection to the plans, so officers warned councillors they would not be able to use concerns about access to justify a refusal of the plans.

The applicant’s agent David Lane of DLA Town Planning said it was a “carefully considered” development on a brownfield site.

Mr Lane added it had the “potential to bring out the best of the site”, which had been included in the council’s local plan. He added that an independent review had confirmed that the inclusion of affordable housing would make the scheme unviable, because of “higher than usual” costs associated with the development.

The 23 homes will all be three-bedroom houses, with six one-bedroom flats and three two-bedroom flats.

Ahead of the meeting, officers had recommended councillors approve the plans, saying the benefits of new homes on a brownfield site would outweigh the impact on neighbours, and the plan had been earmarked for development in the council’s Local Plan.

Councillors also noted that development would improve the current site, as well as contributing to housing numbers in the district.

Members of the planning committee voted in favour of the proposals by nine votes to one.

Planning permission was granted subject to conditions, including a Section 106 agreement which will see the developers provide a contribution towards education and childcare services.

St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Smokehouse Deli owner Gelsomino Picciuto

St Albans City and District Council | Special Report

Deli owner withholds £25,000 in rent over roof row with council

Charles Thomson

person
Jovan and Olga Sipcenoka of Per Tutti have been hit by the cancellation of Christmas parties.

'Don’t just cancel – talk to us!' - Desperate plea from St Albans...

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Snow White at the Alban Arena has been postponed until after December 22.

Alban Arena panto performances cancelled due to asbestos

Caroline Thain

Logo Icon
Coronavirus cases have increase in North Herts and fallen in South Cambs

Coronavirus

How many Omicron cases are there in your area?

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon