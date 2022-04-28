Wheathampstead charity shop helps Hatfield-based homeless charity

The pop-up charity shop in Wheathampstead was raising money for Herts Young Homeless. - Credit: HYH

A pop-up charity shop raised more than £1,500 for a young people's homeless charity.

The Friends of Herts Young Homeless set up the shop in the WI County Room in Wheathampstead High Street last weekend to raise funds for people aged 16 to 24 who are either already homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

Tapping into the trend for vintage fashion – the most sustainable and original way to dress – they filled their rails with more than 250 pre-loved, gorgeous clothes that attracted a steady stream of shoppers over the two-day opening.

Designer bargains included clothes from Laura Ashley, Coast, Karen Millen, Fenn Wright Manson, Zara and Phase Eight.

Following weeks of collecting, assessing, labelling and storing donated clothes at supporter Sue Payne’s Wheathampstead home, the shop raised more than £1,500 from their sales.

These funds will help support the Hatfield-based charity’s vital work providing advice and support and family mediation for 16 to 24 year olds, and safe temporary accommodation for 16 and 17 year olds facing homelessness.

Friends of Herts Young Homeless coordinator Sue Cumming said: “It was enormous fun. Our visitors included some glamorous vintage aficionados but also plenty of regular shoppers who were keen to shed their jeans and try on something a little bit different.

"There were some wonderful fashion finds and marvellous transformations emerging from our changing area.

"We are so appreciative of all the help we received from people who donated items or helped with preparations and at the sale days and also for the support and advice from the WI staff."

All funds raised will go directly to the young people themselves. Friends of Herts Young Homeless help and support them by buying essential items, such as cookers, washing machines and starter kits, when the young people move into their first homes. For more information about and opportunities to support Herts Young Homeless, see hyh.org.uk.