Verulam estate green space home plan rejected
Planners have rejected proposals for a four-bedroom home on a slice of community green space controversially sold off to developers.
The scheme was for a large residential home on a small area of green space on the Verulam estate where Westfields meets Windridge Close.
It was submitted by a real estate company called Ukings Property Ltd, set up just 11 months ago and registered in Cell Barnes Lane, St Albans.
In rejecting the scheme, St Albans district council said the proposal would involve the loss of a prominent area of landscaping and open space which is an important feature to the character and appearance of this residential area, and that it would involve the loss of trees which make a positive contribution towards the street.
VRA chairman Timothy Beecroft said: "It is great news that this ridiculous and inappropriate application has, quite rightly, been rejected.
"We very much hope that this decision will, at last, embolden the council to do what has to be done to ensure that all of the green spaces on the Verulam Estate are protected so that they can be enjoyed not just by current residents but by generations to come.”
A question mark still hangs over the ownership of Verulam estate land thought to be public space until it was unexpectedly sold at auction after the original developer went into liquidation.
The Herts Ad revealed the extent of the great Verulam estate land sale back in June 2021.
It included one lot in and around Mayne Avenue, Samian Gate, Flavian Close, Icknield Close, Glenum Close, Hadrian Close, Lindum Place, Augustus Close, Claudian Place, Antonine Gate and Ermine Close, and a second in the vicinity of Windridge Close, Westfields, Deva Close, Dubrae Close, Rowlatt Drive, Mayne Avenue and Corinium Gate.