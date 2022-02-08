News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
300 homes proposed for village Green Belt site

Matthew Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 1:20 PM February 8, 2022
The proposed site of the new development in Gaddesden Lane, Redbourn.

The proposed site of the new development in Gaddesden Lane, Redbourn. - Credit: Google Earth

Up to 300 new homes on Green Belt land in Redbourn could be on the cards after developers submitted new plans to the district council.

Vistry Group and Turley have submitted an application for outline planning permission for the land in Gaddesden Lane, which could include up to 105 affordable homes.

The developers said they want to deliver a “high quality, sustainable new neighbourhood” in Redbourn.

At this stage, the plans only detail access onto the site, with matters relating to appearance, layout and housing mix set to be finalised and submitted at a later stage of the planning process.

A planning statement submitted to St Albans district council said the vision for the site is a “high quality, sustainable new neighbourhood, which successfully integrates with the existing settlement and which balances the need to ensure an efficient use of land, whilst respecting its edge of settlement location and nearby heritage assets”.

As well as up to 300 homes, the developers promise 5.56 hectares of new publicly accessible green space, including a park to the southern area of the neighbourhood, which the developers say will “help assimilate the site into its setting and create a green focal destination for new residents and the wider community.”

According to the developers, if permission is granted construction could begin in summer 2023, and 20 homes would be built in 2023/24 followed by 50 homes a year until 2026/27, with 25 in the final year of construction.

The final housing mix of the development would be confirmed at a later stage, but the developers say there would be a variety of housing options within the development, and homes will generally be two and a two-and-a-half storeys tall.

The development would be on Green Belt land, but the developers believe that they can justify the very special circumstances needed for approval  by providing new housing for the council, which doesn’t have a Local Plan in place or evidence of a five-year housing supply.

They claim the site does not represent any unrestricted sprawl in the area, and would not lead to towns or villages merging. The application adds local facilities are accessible by foot, and bus services are within walking distance so it should be seen as a highly sustainable location.

The plans appeared on the district council’s planning portal (REF: 5/2021/3631) at the end of January, with a consultation period now ongoing.

Comments on the consultation are due before March 5, with a decision expected before the end of April.

Redbourn News
St Albans News

