Breaking

Live updates as large fire breaks out at Harpenden Road in St Albans

Harry Rutter

Harry Rutter

Published: 9:55 PM February 19, 2022
Police have closed Harpenden Road in St Albans due to a fire. 

Police have closed Harpenden Road in St Albans due to a fire. - Credit: Greg Danford

Firefighters are currently on the scene of a large blaze in St Albans.  

Police have cordoned off Harpenden Road and, according to an eye-witness, flames can be seen from at least 100 metres away. 

They said “the flames were high enough to be seen from far away” and that it looked like the blaze was at one of the houses on the street.  

