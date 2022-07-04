Club night revival in St Albans

The Fiesta event on Saturday August 20 from 8pm until 3am will feature a host of local DJs. - Credit: Archant

Fancy a good night out clubbing in St Albans? A new house music event is coming to the Pioneer Club.

The Fiesta event is on Saturday August 20 from 8pm until 3am and will feature a host of local DJs.

Alex P, Team Redz, Darren St, Carl Willis and Rhys Lynch will be transforming the space into an exclusive house music venue, using two upper floors to create an authentic Ibiza club vibe.

DJ Rhys said: "We are all really looking forward to this event. We are so in need of more clubbing events in our city.

"We are reviving a clubbing dance music culture that this city once had then lost."

Tickets in advance cost £15 at tickets.pioneerclub.co.uk or can be bought on the door.