Rennie Grove celebrates play this Hospice Care Week

This Hospice Care Week (October 10-14, 2022), Rennie Grove Hospice Care is celebrating the work of its play specialists, who are ensuring that local children with life-limiting illnesses don’t miss out on the opportunity to play.

The role of a play specialist is all about tapping into the benefits of play in the treatment of poorly children. Play is acknowledged as vital to the healthy development of all children.

"In the case of children who are diagnosed with a life-limiting illness it is even more significant, thanks to its ability to help children reach developmental goals; develop resilience and have the chance to just be a child and have fun.

Karen Raney-Marr has been a play specialist with Rennie Grove’s Children’s Hospice at Home team since 2020. Drawing from her considerable collection of resources, she spends much of her week facilitating carefully tailored play sessions in the homes of Rennie Grove’s young patients and families.

Karen says: “When a child is diagnosed with a long-term, life-limiting illness – you can get so caught up in a medical world that you forget to just spend time together as a family, having fun in the moment and making memories.

"I love being able to build rapport with the children and families I work with, and I see huge benefits from play in the children who are referred to us.”

Rennie Grove’s play support is tailored to the individual child and their circumstances, whether that means supporting a child who was physically very active to adapt to new ways to play, or supporting play for a child whose condition means they have particular sensory needs.

As well as supporting children with a life-limiting diagnosis, Rennie Grove runs a play-centred support group for the siblings and children of current or former Rennie Grove patients.

Karen says: “This is a really important session as these children have a lot going on in their home life so, not only can we help to develop their resilience through play, they can also benefit from mixing with other children in a similar situation who really understand what they are going through.”

Hospice Care Week is a national initiative organised by Hospice UK to celebrate hospice care nationwide and the amazing work that hospices do in opening up hospice care for all.

For more information visit hospiceuk.org or follow #HospiceCareWeek on social media.