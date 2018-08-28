Advanced search

Hospice charity thanks St Albans supporters for 2018 fundraising

PUBLISHED: 13:00 01 January 2019

5k Rennie Grove Hospice Care Farm Run. Picture: Andrew Price

A charity has thanked its 2018 supporters after extreme weather could not stop the tide of fundraising.

Rennie Grove Hospice Care has thanked everyone who braved the cold, heat, and rain to raise money for its 24/7 Hospice at Home, Family Support and day services provided by the charity.

Extreme Weather Drivers in 4x4s helped the charity’s nurses to reach their patients during the Beast from the East in March, in July 350 runners waded through 30C heat around an inaugural 5K Farm Run course, and joggers taking part in the Herts 10K this October had to battle through torrential rain.

There were numerous events throughout the year, including Christmas present collections, St Albans Band Aid, an Make a Will Month.

Chief executive at Rennie Grove, Stewart Marks, said: “I’d like to thank all our supporters and fundraisers for everything they have done throughout the year for Rennie Grove Hospice Care, a cause that is clearly close to many people’s hearts.

“Your efforts and dedication are both impressive and humbling. Each contribution – large or small – is valued and important to everyone at Rennie Grove as we continue to provide support and nursing care to thousands of local patients with life-limiting illness and their families.

“We really couldn’t do it without you.

“I hope you can look back on a year of fond memories of fundraising and involvement, knowing that you have all made a big difference to people in our community that need our care and support.”

Visit www.renniegrove.org to find out more about the charity.

