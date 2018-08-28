Christmas carol concert at St Albans Cathedral raises £12,000 for hospice

A hospice in Berkhamsted held a carol concert at St Albans Cathedral to raise money to help people in St Albans, Harpenden and Dacorum.

The concert was held on Sunday, December 16 in aid of the Hospice of St Francis, and featured music from the Harpenden Choral Society with performances by Berkhamsted Primary Schools Choir and Sir John Lawes School Chamber Choir. The event raised £12,000 for the hospice and was attended by 715 people.

Hospice of St Francis CEO Kate Phipps-Wiltshire said: “It was joyous to put on an uplifting carol service last Sunday and welcome over 700 people to listen to beautiful Christmas carols and songs, whilst remembering those precious people whose lives the hospice is here to support.

“I would like to pass on my gratitude to all those who attended the concert alongside the Dean of St Albans Cathedral and many volunteers for helping to make it happen.”