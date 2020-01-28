St Albans charity shop celebrates 10th birthday

The Hospice of St Francis shop in The Quadrant, St Albans, is celebrating its 10th birthday this Saturday. Picture: Supplied Archant

A hospice charity shop in St Albans is celebrating its 10th birthday this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Hospice of St Francis store at The Quadrant, Marshalswick will be marking the decade with a tea party at the shop on Saturday, February 1.

Shop staff, nurses and volunteers from the hospice will share birthday cake as a special thank you to all its supporters.

The charity's hugely popular shop has proved a hit with locals from day one.

Since opening, the shop team has achieved sales of nearly £3 million and processed a total of 303,649 bags of donations donated by 120,463 donors.

Head of trading at the hospice Sarah Coles said: "It's been a privilege to be part of the success story of our Marshalswick shop - the range and quality of donated items and the great customer service provided by our fantastic team of staff and volunteers have been key to that success.

You may also want to watch:

"None of this would have been possible, however, without the support and loyalty of our donors and customers. Our birthday sale and tea party is just our way of saying thank you to everyone who has been a part of our journey.

"We love the support of our local community and couldn't do what we do without it, so do come and join us to celebrate!"

The shop is one of six charity shops in the hospice's portfolio which funds the care provided.

There will be a 20 per cent discount on everything in the shop on Saturday.

The hospice provides free care at home, in their outpatient health and wellbeing Spring Centre or through specialised individual care in one of their hospice beds - and is defined by each person's need, needs that may change over time.

Graded 'Outstanding' in their last CQC inspection, the charity cares for an individual or family for however long needed - days, weeks, months or even years.

The hospice needs to raise over £5m every year to help people facing life-limiting illness to live their lives well.

To find out more go to www.stfrancis.org.uk