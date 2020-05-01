Rennie Grove Hospice adapts to crisis to carry on providing crucial care every day and night

Rennie Grove's hospice at home team carried out 1,017 visits to patients' homes during the first four weeks of the coronavirus lockdown. Archant

The nursing teams at Rennie Grove Hospice Care are adapting their ways of working during the coronavirus crisis to ensure all patients and families continue to receive the support they need at home, day and night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

During the first four weeks of lockdown (March 23 to April 20), Rennie Grove’s hospice at home teams were providing care for 557 patients with life-limiting illness, both adults and children.

Judith Moore, head of nursing and patient services in Herts explained: “It has been challenging but we have adapted to new ways of working to ensure we keep our vulnerable patients and our nurses safe. Our nurses are working from home more and only coming into our office bases when they really need to. They now phone each patient ahead of planned visits to establish the support required and ensure they have the correct level of PPE when visiting.

You may also want to watch:

“Obtaining PPE has been a particular challenge and we are grateful to the local schools, businesses and individuals who have provided us with visors and other items of PPE. However, it continues to be difficult to secure a consistent supply to replace the stock we use.”

The hospice at home teams carried out 1,017 visits to patients’ homes during the first four weeks of lockdown and provided 6,581 hours of support by telephone with further telephone support being provided to patients who usually attend the charity’s day services at Grove House.

Judith said: “Our telephone support has increased by as much as 50%, but the visits by the hospice at home teams continue to be vital to help keep patients stable and out of hospital. I’m really proud to say that our nurses have responded magnificently to ensure that patient needs are met at this crucial time and to help take the pressure off our NHS colleagues.”

You can show your support for Rennie Grove’s nurses and patients by sharing notes and messages on our social media pages. Search for Rennie Grove Hospice Care on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.