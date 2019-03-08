Advanced search

Firefighters rescue horse trapped in ditch in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 18:26 19 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:26 19 October 2019

Firefighters and an animal rescue team saved a horse which was trapped in a ditch in St Albans.

Firefighters and an animal rescue team saved a horse which was trapped in a ditch in St Albans.

A horse was saved by a specialist animal rescue team after becoming trapped in a ditch in St Albans.

The fire service was called to reports of a trapped horse in Smallford Lane at 4.16pm today.

A crew from St Albans fire station attended along with the Animal Rescue Team from Hatfield Fire Station.

They also called for the assistance of a vet, who helped to successfully rescue the horse.

