Firefighters rescue horse trapped in ditch in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 18:26 19 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:26 19 October 2019
Archant
A horse was saved by a specialist animal rescue team after becoming trapped in a ditch in St Albans.
The fire service was called to reports of a trapped horse in Smallford Lane at 4.16pm today.
A crew from St Albans fire station attended along with the Animal Rescue Team from Hatfield Fire Station.
They also called for the assistance of a vet, who helped to successfully rescue the horse.