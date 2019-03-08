Firefighters rescue horse trapped in ditch in St Albans

Firefighters and an animal rescue team saved a horse which was trapped in a ditch in St Albans. Archant

A horse was saved by a specialist animal rescue team after becoming trapped in a ditch in St Albans.

The fire service was called to reports of a trapped horse in Smallford Lane at 4.16pm today.

A crew from St Albans fire station attended along with the Animal Rescue Team from Hatfield Fire Station.

They also called for the assistance of a vet, who helped to successfully rescue the horse.