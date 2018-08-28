Horse Health Day in London Colney

Left to right: DC Amanda Matthews and PC Jos Bartlett; both of whom attended the Horse Health Day in London Colney. Archant

A Horse Health Day has been run at Smallford Pits in London Colney with Herts police.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Det Con Amanda Matthews and PC Jos Bartlett joined the British Horse Society, Hertfordshire County Council and Tyrrells Equine Clinic assist the travelling community with care and advice for their horses.

Det Con Matthews said: “Over the course of the day we microchipped, passported and wormed more than 30 horses.

“This is an excellent example of partnership working, enabling us to educate owners and check the welfare of the animals.”

At the event, the horses’ identities were checked and advice was given about worming and vaccinations.

It is required by law for every horse in the UK to have a valid passport and, since 2009, any horse with a passport must also have a microchip.

Det Con Matthews added: “It is essential the owner register the microchip after insertion so it can be traced back to them.”