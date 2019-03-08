Harpenden hedgehogs helped by charity partnership

Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust and Hornbeam Wood Hedgehog Sanctuary have raised more than �1,300 for wildlife and helped spread awareness about the risks facing hedgehogs. Picture: Tom Marshall Archant

A Harpenden hedgehog sanctuary and a charity have teamed up to help Herts hogs.

Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust and Hornbeam Wood Hedgehog Sanctuary raised more than £1,300 for wildlife and spread awareness.

Together, the prickly pair have run nine hedgehog workshops for adults and children at the Hornbeam Wood Hedgehog Sanctuary in Harpenden.

They learned about the preferred habitat and diet of hedgehogs, why they are in decline and how to help them.

Emma Matthars of Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust said: "The trust is really pleased to be working with Hornbeam Wood Hedgehog Sanctuary on these events which are engaging more people to learn about hedgehogs and what they can do to help."

In the past decade hedgehogs have declined by nearly one third.

The proceeds were split equally between both charities.