New St Albans homelessness donation point launches

A new way to give money to help the homeless and vulnerable has launched in the city centre.

Daisy Cooper marked the launch of the payment system on Tuesday, February 18.

This pilot campaign will raise money for homeless charities: Open Door, Centre 33, Herts Young Homeless, Emmaus and Druglink by setting a £3 donation per tap, via a charity payment.

Donations made through will be split equally between the five charities.

Daisy said: '"In an increasingly cash-less society I'm really pleased to see this Tap2Beat initiative in the heart of our city.

"With all proceeds going to local charities with a strong track record of helping people who are street homeless or at risk of becoming homeless turning their lives around, I'm sure local residents and visitors alike will donate generously.

"Well done to OnBrand for bringing Tap2Beat to St Albans!"

Each charity works to ensure they help rough sleepers in a range of ways. This includes

supporting and teaching them to cope with the day-to-day, but also to forge a path away from life

on the streets.

Services include: Providing safe rooms and support to young people, long-term

support to someone with mental health issues, emergency severe weather shelters for people with

nowhere else to turn in sub-zero temperatures, or skills training to help someone homeless back

into work, and managing addictions.

Managing director Daniel Graham at OnBrand said: "Charity is one of the key values of our business

and we're always looking at ways we can support the area. Working at the forefront of technology

and having a prominent shop front in the heart of St Albans, means that we are perfectly placed to

create a unique and inviting fundraising initiative."