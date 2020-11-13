Homeless charity pleads for people to take part in virtual sleepout

Local charity Herts Young Homeless is asking for volunteers to join them for their biggest fundraiser of the year, a virtual annual sleepout on Friday November 20.

The organisation, which focuses on preventing homelessness by delivering education in schools and facilitating family mediation, provides support to 16-24 year olds in their first homes and those who have mental health issues and housing needs.

This year, due to coronavirus and social distancing restrictions their annual sleepout event will be very different, and has been reimagined as Sleepout At Home.

All you have to do to take part is pitch up a tent in the garden, make beds on the floor or take to your sofas for the night and have your friends and family sponsor your efforts.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Demand for our services has risen hugely this year due to the pandemic. That’s why we must come together as a community and help support those who are in need. With your support and sponsorship, we can continue our vital work.”

Even £30 sponsorship would enable them to buy essential food supplies for a young person for a month.

Participants in the Sleepout At Home event will receive a Sleepout Survival Kit, including a t-shirt, in advance of the night.

They will also have access to a live Zoom stream with music and entertainment to keep up their spirits during the long night ahead.

Those volunteers who raise over £250 in sponsorship will also be presented with a free Sleepout hoodie.

The spokesperson added: “This year’s event is our most important one yet and is pivotal for us to continue providing our services to young people. It’s the perfect way to take part in something exciting with your friends and family whilst also helping your local community.

“So wrap up warm with your family and help raise money and awareness of homelessness with us! We’ve never needed you more.”

To find out more about the event and how to take part visit www.hyh.org.uk/sponsoredsleepout?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI__uqptP_7AIVB7TtCh2ymAV6EAAYASAAEgIi4fD_BwE