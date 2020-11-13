Advanced search

Homeless charity pleads for people to take part in virtual sleepout

PUBLISHED: 14:32 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:32 13 November 2020

The Herts Young Homeless Sleepout At Home is on November 20. Picture: HYH

The Herts Young Homeless Sleepout At Home is on November 20. Picture: HYH

Archant

Will you brave the cold to help support the homeless?

Local charity Herts Young Homeless is asking for volunteers to join them for their biggest fundraiser of the year, a virtual annual sleepout on Friday November 20.

The organisation, which focuses on preventing homelessness by delivering education in schools and facilitating family mediation, provides support to 16-24 year olds in their first homes and those who have mental health issues and housing needs.

This year, due to coronavirus and social distancing restrictions their annual sleepout event will be very different, and has been reimagined as Sleepout At Home.

All you have to do to take part is pitch up a tent in the garden, make beds on the floor or take to your sofas for the night and have your friends and family sponsor your efforts.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Demand for our services has risen hugely this year due to the pandemic. That’s why we must come together as a community and help support those who are in need. With your support and sponsorship, we can continue our vital work.”

You may also want to watch:

Even £30 sponsorship would enable them to buy essential food supplies for a young person for a month.

Participants in the Sleepout At Home event will receive a Sleepout Survival Kit, including a t-shirt, in advance of the night.

They will also have access to a live Zoom stream with music and entertainment to keep up their spirits during the long night ahead.

Those volunteers who raise over £250 in sponsorship will also be presented with a free Sleepout hoodie.

The spokesperson added: “This year’s event is our most important one yet and is pivotal for us to continue providing our services to young people. It’s the perfect way to take part in something exciting with your friends and family whilst also helping your local community.

“So wrap up warm with your family and help raise money and awareness of homelessness with us! We’ve never needed you more.”

To find out more about the event and how to take part visit www.hyh.org.uk/sponsoredsleepout?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI__uqptP_7AIVB7TtCh2ymAV6EAAYASAAEgIi4fD_BwE

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Property Spotlight: A fabulous fixer-upper close to St Albans’ Clarence Park

Park Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

Harpenden schoolgirl entrepreneur wins national Be The Future challenge

Maisy Smith from Harpenden won a national award. Picture: Roundwood Park School

Shop Local: Teething problems at St Albans Charter Market as second lockdown kicks in

Police order a flower seller to remove their wares from St Albans Charter Market on Saturday.

What are St Albans’ coronavirus figures at the start of second lockdown?

143 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded across St Albans as of October 30. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Man suspected of St Albans stabbing remains at large

A man suspected of a stabbing in Cottonmill remains at large despite police efforts. Picture: Debbie White

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Property Spotlight: A fabulous fixer-upper close to St Albans’ Clarence Park

Park Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

Harpenden schoolgirl entrepreneur wins national Be The Future challenge

Maisy Smith from Harpenden won a national award. Picture: Roundwood Park School

Shop Local: Teething problems at St Albans Charter Market as second lockdown kicks in

Police order a flower seller to remove their wares from St Albans Charter Market on Saturday.

What are St Albans’ coronavirus figures at the start of second lockdown?

143 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded across St Albans as of October 30. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Man suspected of St Albans stabbing remains at large

A man suspected of a stabbing in Cottonmill remains at large despite police efforts. Picture: Debbie White

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Accusation of ‘lack of consultation’ on Coopers Green Lane quarry expansion between St Albans and Welwyn Garden City made

Coopers Green Lane, St Albans. Picture: Krishan Bhungar

Homeless charity pleads for people to take part in virtual sleepout

The Herts Young Homeless Sleepout At Home is on November 20. Picture: HYH

Seven-year-old pricked with discarded needle in St Albans churchyard

File picture: A seven-year-old girl pricked herself on a needle found in the churchyard at St Peter's, St Albans.

Out of this world: St Albans pupil rockets to success, winning NASA lunar loo competition

Joel was presented with a signed photo from one of the astronauts who will be on the mission to commemorate his achievement. Picture: St Alban and Stephen Catholic Primary School

Knife-wielding man tasered to ground in St Albans

Police attended an incident in St Peter's Street on the morning of November 12. Picture: Craig Shepheard