Spot Hope the Hippo in St Albans Rainbow Trails windows and support Home Start Herts

PUBLISHED: 13:57 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:09 02 July 2020

Preet's son Charlie proudly displaying his Hope the Hippo drawing for the St Albans Rainbow Trails competition. Picture: Preet Cox



St Albans Rainbow Trails – a group set up to encourage the display of positive artwork in windows at the start of lockdown – has launched a competition in partnership with Home Start Herts.

St Albans Rainbow Trails have launched a competition to find Hope the Hippo in aid of Home Start Herts. Picture: Preet CoxSt Albans Rainbow Trails have launched a competition to find Hope the Hippo in aid of Home Start Herts. Picture: Preet Cox

At the end of March, residents were encouraged to show their rainbow drawings in their windows, with a new theme each week since then.

Residents enjoying artwork displayed as part of the Rainbow Trails can look out of Hope the Hippo for a chance to win a prize.

Group organiser Preet Cox has been working with Home Start – a charity which supports families in the county – to fundraise.

Preet told the Herts Ad: “This week is Hope the Hippo week! Hope is Home Start’s mascot, and has been placed in windows across the district.

“If you spot Hope, you’re invited to message me via the Rainbow Trails Facebook page and make a donation to the fundraising page – and you’ll be entered into our prize draw.

“I really want to raise as much money as we can – charities haven’t been able to hold as many events and have struggled through the coronavirus lockdown.”

Preet has had around 100 volunteers to display hope in their windows, and people have also been drawing her on pavements with chalk.

Prizes have been donated by Crêpeaffaire, Fade to Black, Crave Cakes and Darlish Ice Cream in St Albans.

Preet continued: “It’s been a really busy couple of weeks with the group – I’ve been holding different weekly themes since March. The group has helped to provide a bit of sparkle across the district. I’ve loved hearing about how the different themes have helped people come together.

“This week I want to raise as much money and awareness for Home Start Herts as possible. They do so much for the community.”

Winners will be announced on Saturday.

For more information on how to get involved, search ‘St Albans Rainbow Trails’ on Facebook.

