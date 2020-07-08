More than £500 raised with St Albans Rainbow Trails competition

Maisy Alice Murphy won a prize for spotting Hope the Hippo in and around St Albans. Picture: Courtesy of Preet Cox Archant

St Albans Rainbow Trails has raised more than £500 for a family support charity with its ‘Hope the Hippo’ competition.

Lyla and Sam were two lucky winners of the St Albans Rainbow Trails Hope the Hippo competition. Picture: Stephanie Gross Lyla and Sam were two lucky winners of the St Albans Rainbow Trails Hope the Hippo competition. Picture: Stephanie Gross

The Rainbow Trails was set up as the coronavirus lockdown began as a way of bringing positivity and hope to the community by displaying rainbows in windows – with a new theme each week – for passersby and key workers to enjoy.

Last week, volunteers were asked to display coloured-in pictures of Home-Start Herts’ mascot, Hope the Hippo. Anyone who spotted Hope in windows around St Albans was invited to enter into a prize draw, and donate to the Home-Start cause.

One of the Hope the Hippo posters put up by St Albans Rainbow Trails. One of the Hope the Hippo posters put up by St Albans Rainbow Trails.

Organiser Preet Cox told the Herts Ad: “It was a really great turn out with the community supporting the initiative. There were lots of people that were involved.

“This is another example of what can be achieved when the community comes together. It’s so nice to see that there’s positivity coming through during the pandemic.

Lisa, Alby and Alice Edgell volunteered to display drawings of Hope the Hippo as part of the St Albans Rainbow Trail fundraiser for Home-Start Herts. Picture: Courtesy of Lisa Edgell Lisa, Alby and Alice Edgell volunteered to display drawings of Hope the Hippo as part of the St Albans Rainbow Trail fundraiser for Home-Start Herts. Picture: Courtesy of Lisa Edgell

“Community is the strength of the St Albans Rainbow Trails group. We’ve got more people willing to get involved with initiatives, it’s because of them and the help they gave that we were able to make this happen and I say a massive thank you to them.

“It’s been a really difficult time for charities and I wanted to help support them. Home-Start Herts is a charity that believes that every parent should have the support they need to provide their children with the best start in life.”

Alba and Eleni were two lucky winners of the St Albans Rainbow Trails Hope the Hippo competition. Picture: Anna Bassil Alba and Eleni were two lucky winners of the St Albans Rainbow Trails Hope the Hippo competition. Picture: Anna Bassil

Home-Start Herts provides volunteer-led services to support families through difficult situations. Services include one-to-one and group support and perinatal depression support.

Strategic manager for the charity, Suzy Moody, said: “Home-Start Herts were delighted to be chosen by Preet as the benefiting charity of her rainbow trail project. It was a really fun campaign, based around finding and colouring in pictures of our mascot, Hope the Hippo.

Alfie and Darcy Douglas went all out with their contribution to the St Albans Rainbows Trails Hope the Hippo competition. Picture: Courtesy of Preet Cox Alfie and Darcy Douglas went all out with their contribution to the St Albans Rainbows Trails Hope the Hippo competition. Picture: Courtesy of Preet Cox

“We are really grateful to Preet, her enthusiastic team of volunteers, and the St Albans community for raising this money which will help us to support a family with young children who may be isolated and struggling to cope.”

The winners of the Hope the Hippo competition were Maisie Murphy, Alba and Eleni, Carey Boswell, Gian and Banni Chohan and Lyla and Sam, who each were awarded prizes donated by local businesses.

Sophia, Joshua and Anna Bassil have encorporated the Hope the Hippo theme with this week's revisied rainbow theme. Picture: Anne Bassil Sophia, Joshua and Anna Bassil have encorporated the Hope the Hippo theme with this week's revisied rainbow theme. Picture: Anne Bassil

Find St Albans Rainbow Trails on Facebook, or for more information on Home-Start go to home-startherts.org.uk.

These additions were created by children at Abyone Lodge School, displayed by teacher Mrs Clinton. Picture: Ruth Clinton These additions were created by children at Abyone Lodge School, displayed by teacher Mrs Clinton. Picture: Ruth Clinton

These additions were created by children at Abyone Lodge School, displayed by teacher Mrs Clinton. Picture: Ruth Clinton These additions were created by children at Abyone Lodge School, displayed by teacher Mrs Clinton. Picture: Ruth Clinton

Erine and Albert Whitehead proudly display their Hippo drawings in aid of Home-Start Herts, Picture: Courtesy of Preet Cox Erine and Albert Whitehead proudly display their Hippo drawings in aid of Home-Start Herts, Picture: Courtesy of Preet Cox

Marianne Burrows volunteered to display drawings of Hope the Hippo as part of the St Albans Rainbow Trail fundraiser for Home-Start Herts. Picture: Marianne Burrows Marianne Burrows volunteered to display drawings of Hope the Hippo as part of the St Albans Rainbow Trail fundraiser for Home-Start Herts. Picture: Marianne Burrows

Nina Puglia from Home-Start Herts and Alyssia got involved with volunteering in the competition with their Hope drawings. Picture: Nina Puglia Nina Puglia from Home-Start Herts and Alyssia got involved with volunteering in the competition with their Hope drawings. Picture: Nina Puglia

Sarah Hassan and volunteered to display Hope the Hippo at Bar Meze. Picture: Sarah Hassan Sarah Hassan and volunteered to display Hope the Hippo at Bar Meze. Picture: Sarah Hassan

Team Busy Bees Marshalswick's addition to the Hope the Hippo initiative. Picture: Courtesy of Busy Bees Marshalswick Team Busy Bees Marshalswick's addition to the Hope the Hippo initiative. Picture: Courtesy of Busy Bees Marshalswick

Lucky winners Carey Boswell and her children Lily, Parker and Willow. Picture: Carey Bowell Lucky winners Carey Boswell and her children Lily, Parker and Willow. Picture: Carey Bowell

Gian and Banni Chohan were two lucky winners of the St Albans Rainbow Trails Hope the Hippo competition. Picture: Anna Bassil Gian and Banni Chohan were two lucky winners of the St Albans Rainbow Trails Hope the Hippo competition. Picture: Anna Bassil