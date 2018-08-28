St Albans to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day

St Albans Mayor Cllr Rosemary Farmer will be hosting a service for Holocaust Memorial Day. Picture: St Albans district council PHOTO SYNERGY

An annual service to commemorate victims of the Holocaust and other genocides will be held in St Albans next week.

The event will be held on Holocaust Memorial Day (Sunday, January 27), from 6pm in the council chamber at the civic centre, hosted by St Albans Mayor Cllr Rosemary Farmer.

The service will be addressed by local rabbis and will feature moving stories about Holocaust survivors, with candles lit in memory of those who were killed and music from the St Albans-based New Stage Choir.

Holocaust Memorial Day is held every year on January 27, which is the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in 1945. The day remembers the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust, as well as the millions of other people killed by the Nazis and in later genocides elsewhere.

Cllr Farmer said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an event for everyone, a time to reflect on what happened in the past and must not happen again in the future.”