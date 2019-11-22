Advanced search

Lib Dem candidate for Hitchin and Harpenden Sam Collins on why you should vote for him in the General Election

PUBLISHED: 14:24 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:24 22 November 2019

Sam Collins, the Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Hitchin and Harpenden, has explained in his own words why you should vote for him in the 2019 General Election.

Sam, speaking ahead of the General Election on December 12, said: "I can't say there was one single issue that led me to first get involved in politics in 2016 - although the chaotic fallout of the referendum, the lurch of the big parties to the extremes and the worrying deterioration of debate and trust in politicians were certainly factors.

"For me, it was also a growing concern for our local area. I felt strongly that the 'safe seat' of Hitchin, Harpenden and the villages had been taken for granted over the years, and I made a choice to do something about it.

"That's why I ran to become a district councillor and why I've worked hard to represent local people since. It was an honour to have been elected, and an experience that has been anything but dull! My first two weeks coincided with the train timetable chaos, cows invading the station and Hitchin catching fire. Twice.

"The problems with the rail service led me to work with commuter groups in both Hitchin and Harpenden, and get the issue raised in the House of Lords twice. Hitchin saw some improvements as a result, but there is still much work to be done and the situation in Harpenden remains utterly unacceptable. I would love to take this fight to a higher level as an MP.

"Should I be elected, I would offer local people a voice at a national level with an absolute focus on doing what is best for Hitchin, Harpenden and the villages.

"This includes a commitment to MUCH better funding for our NHS and our local schools - an extra £113,000 a year per school. We will also tackle the climate emergency head-on, insulating all low-income homes by 2025 and generating 80 per cent of our electricity from renewables by 2030. As a technology consultant and writer working in the automotive industry, I have a particular interest in alternative fuels and the ways cutting-edge technology can be used to address the climate crisis.

"First and foremost though, I intend to always put you - the people in our area - first, ahead of both party and career. I want to stop the Brexit chaos and help build a brighter future for our area, and indeed the whole country."

The General Election is on December 12.

