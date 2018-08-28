Hitchin and Harpenden MP wins Newcomer Conservative of the Year award

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami has won Patchwork: Newcomer Conservative MP of the Year 2018. Picture: Alastair Fyfe Alastair Fyfe

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami won the Patchwork Foundation’s Newcomer Conservative MP of the Year award at a ceremony held at Speaker’s House yesterday.

The awards celebrate the work done by MPs from all parties, with a focus on diversity and inclusion, to encourage participation from under-represented groups in society.

Determined by a panel of independent judges, Bim Afolami took home the award for newcomer of the year, having been elected as MP in 2017.

He said: “I am so delighted to have won this award. Since being elected, two of my major campaigns have been in improving access to the best medicines for my constituents with cystic fibrosis, as well as helping people with mental health problems.

“I take my responsibilities to marginalised groups extremely seriously. I have also worked to help improve the situation for refugees who find themselves in Britain – and supporting the charities that work with them.

“I look forward to engaging with all of these groups more in my time as an MP.”

Patron of the Patchwork Foundation Sir Martyn Lewis announced the winners. The foundation’s mission is to promote active participation of young people from underrepresented, disadvantaged and minority community in British democracy.

Prime Minister Theresa May said: “I would like to congratulate Bim Afolami MP for winning the Patchwork Foundation Newcomer Conservative MP of the Year award and for all his efforts and hard work in supporting and championing disadvantaged and under-represented communities.

“The work of the Patchwork Foundation is hugely important and proves that young people from any background can be at the heart of British politics.”

Hosting the awards at the Speaker’s House, the MP and – Speaker of the House of Commons – John Bercow said: “I am delighted to see the Patchwork Foundation celebrate the fifth anniversary of its prestigious MP of the Year Awards.

“The Foundation works tirelessly to make politics more accessible to all – and these awards are a great way to celebrate and shout about the work so many of our MPs do to advocate for under-represented communities.”