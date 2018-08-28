Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hitchin and Harpenden MP wins Newcomer Conservative of the Year award

PUBLISHED: 13:55 06 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:05 06 December 2018

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami has won Patchwork: Newcomer Conservative MP of the Year 2018. Picture: Alastair Fyfe

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami has won Patchwork: Newcomer Conservative MP of the Year 2018. Picture: Alastair Fyfe

Alastair Fyfe

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami won the Patchwork Foundation’s Newcomer Conservative MP of the Year award at a ceremony held at Speaker’s House yesterday.

The awards celebrate the work done by MPs from all parties, with a focus on diversity and inclusion, to encourage participation from under-represented groups in society.

Determined by a panel of independent judges, Bim Afolami took home the award for newcomer of the year, having been elected as MP in 2017.

He said: “I am so delighted to have won this award. Since being elected, two of my major campaigns have been in improving access to the best medicines for my constituents with cystic fibrosis, as well as helping people with mental health problems.

“I take my responsibilities to marginalised groups extremely seriously. I have also worked to help improve the situation for refugees who find themselves in Britain – and supporting the charities that work with them.

“I look forward to engaging with all of these groups more in my time as an MP.”

Patron of the Patchwork Foundation Sir Martyn Lewis announced the winners. The foundation’s mission is to promote active participation of young people from underrepresented, disadvantaged and minority community in British democracy.

Prime Minister Theresa May said: “I would like to congratulate Bim Afolami MP for winning the Patchwork Foundation Newcomer Conservative MP of the Year award and for all his efforts and hard work in supporting and championing disadvantaged and under-represented communities.

“The work of the Patchwork Foundation is hugely important and proves that young people from any background can be at the heart of British politics.”

Hosting the awards at the Speaker’s House, the MP and – Speaker of the House of Commons – John Bercow said: “I am delighted to see the Patchwork Foundation celebrate the fifth anniversary of its prestigious MP of the Year Awards.

“The Foundation works tirelessly to make politics more accessible to all – and these awards are a great way to celebrate and shout about the work so many of our MPs do to advocate for under-represented communities.”

More news stories

Breaking News M25 closed in St Albans area due to overturned lorry

26 minutes ago Nina Morgan
A lorry has overturned on the M25 resulting in long delays. Picture: Highways England

Emergency services are on the scene of a crash on the M25 in Hertfordshire involving an overturned lorry.

Hitchin and Harpenden MP wins Newcomer Conservative of the Year award

13:55 Georgia Barrow
Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami has won Patchwork: Newcomer Conservative MP of the Year 2018. Picture: Alastair Fyfe

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami won the Patchwork Foundation’s Newcomer Conservative MP of the Year award at a ceremony held at Speaker’s House yesterday.

Volunteers offered free access to St Albans leisure centres

13:30 Franki Berry
Westminster Lodge in St Albans

Volunteers around St Albans can now get free access to leisure facilities as part of a new scheme.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as first St Albans shops unveil Advent Trail displays

11:55 Matt Adams
The Advent Trail window at Cositas.

The first city-wide St Albans Advent Trail is now underway, with the initial run of businesses having taken their turn to reveal the date in their decorated windows.

CountryPhile

The nature on our doorstep needs a voice – will you speak up for it?

Tree sparrow by Steve Round

I should probably have taken the hint! Walking out into the garden recently an unprecedented flock of thirty or more crows raucously greeted me from the treetops at the bottom of my garden. Cawing and croaking these big, black birds clung clumsily to the top most branches and twigs, jostling and flapping to stay balanced in a constant flurry of feathers. There is always something ominous about crows – they are after all carrion crows, the vultures of the bird world – always watching for scraps and weakness that might mean their next meal.

A little brown bird’s shout of approval!

Nature’s master builders

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Two charged with murder in London Colney

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans Christmas Festival cancelled at Herts County Showground

Herts County Showground, where the Meraki Christmas Festival was in-part taking place. Picture: Google.

Dismay after knitted post box topper is torched by vandals

Knitted pillar box topper in St Albans.

London Colney woman arrested on suspicion of murder

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

Terminally ill St Albans mum is gifted dream wedding organised in 36 hours to beat prognosis

Tasha Burton. Picture: Ayeesha Walsh at Moments in Eternity Wedding Photography
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide