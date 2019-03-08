Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hitchin and Harpenden MP 'sympathises' with suspended MP Mark Field over protester incident

PUBLISHED: 15:02 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:02 21 June 2019

Bim Afolami said he

Bim Afolami said he "sympathises" with Mark Field. Picture: Martin Wootton

Martin Wootton

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami says he "sympathises" with a politician who has been suspended for grabbing a climate change activist by the neck.

A video of Cities of London and Westminster MP Mark Field manhandling Greenpeace campaigner Janet Barker went viral this morning.

Eco-activists had interrupted a speech by Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond at Mansion House wearing 'climate emergency' sashes.

Janet was walking behind Mr Field's chair when the incident happened. The politician stood up, pushed her against a column, and escorted her out of camera shot by the back of her neck.

Following widespread outrage from MPs and on social media, the BBC reports that police are looking into the matter and Mr Field has been suspended.

He referred himself to the Cabinet Office to examine if there has been a breach of ministerial code.

You may also want to watch:

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Mr Afolami this morning retweeted a tweet from journalist Quentin Letts, which read: "Why on earth should Mark Field apologise? He played a blinder."

The tweet currently has nearly 3,000 likes, 500 retweets, and 200 comments.

Mr Afolami said: "MPs exist in a high security environment for a reason.

"Security breaches should be taken seriously and Mark wasted no time reporting himself to the Cabinet Office to be investigated. I sympathise with both parties on this occasion."

A statement issued by Mr Field said: "A major security breach occurred at the dinner I attended last night when a large number of protesters suddenly and noisily stormed into Mansion House.

"In the confusion many guests understandably felt threatened and when one protester rushed past me towards the top table I instinctively reacted.

"There was no security present and I was for a split-second genuinely worried she might have been armed."

In an interview with the BBC, Janet said she planned to "stand there dignified" and has called Mr Field's actions "over the top".

Most Read

‘Despicable’ Harpenden rugby coach jailed for ‘sexting’ young girls

Harpenden rugby coach Gavin Lendon was jailed for 12 months today after admitting to grooming two teenage girls. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans tree to remain protected despite ‘damaging parked cars’

A tree: Picture: stock

Renovation work to ease congestion at St Albans City Station to start soon

An artist's impression of the Ridgmont Road entrance, after the works are finished. Picture: Thameslink

St Albans charity shop search for owners of ‘accidentally’ donated historic photographs

Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell

Woman collapses in St Albans centre

St Peter's Street. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

‘Despicable’ Harpenden rugby coach jailed for ‘sexting’ young girls

Harpenden rugby coach Gavin Lendon was jailed for 12 months today after admitting to grooming two teenage girls. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans tree to remain protected despite ‘damaging parked cars’

A tree: Picture: stock

Renovation work to ease congestion at St Albans City Station to start soon

An artist's impression of the Ridgmont Road entrance, after the works are finished. Picture: Thameslink

St Albans charity shop search for owners of ‘accidentally’ donated historic photographs

Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell

Woman collapses in St Albans centre

St Peter's Street. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

NHS defends decision to renovate hospital services in St Albans, Hemel Hempstead and Watford

Kathryn Magson from the CCG at the West Herts Hospitals Trust and Herts Valleys Clinical Commissioning Group meeting to discuss the future of hospital services in west Herts. Picture: Simeon Francis

Hitchin and Harpenden MP ‘sympathises’ with suspended MP Mark Field over protester incident

Bim Afolami said he

St Albans comic book shop manager hosting debut exhibition

Monstrous: The Art of Luke Ridge will be open for one day at Chaos City Comics. Picture: Leo Cinicolo

St Albans Extinction Rebellion stages ‘die in’ in city centre

St Albans Extinction Rebellion staged a 'die in' in the city centre to raise awareness of climate change. Picture: Extinction Rebellion

St Albans panto 2019 Sleeping Beauty with Rita Simons - EastEnders’ Roxy Mitchell - launched by Alban Arena

Sleeping Beauty stars in costume for panto 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists