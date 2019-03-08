Hitchin and Harpenden MP assessing options after MP Matt Hancock's withdrawal from Conservative leadership race

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami is being forced to reassess his options in the Conservative leadership race.

The MP was backing West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock to be the next Tory Prime Minister, but over the weekend the youngest contender announced his withdrawal from the race.

He tweeted: "Thank you for all your support. I have decided to withdraw from the race to be the next leader of the Conservative Party. I will now look for the best way to advance the values we fought for."

Mr Hancock has now thrown his support behind Boris Johnson, who won 114 votes in the first ballot.

In light of the news, Mr Afolami said: "Matt Hancock ran a fantastic, forward looking campaign and it was a pleasure to have campaigned with him over the past few weeks.

"I am still speaking to all of the candidates left in the leadership contest, and will declare my intentions in due course.

"I will be looking to back the candidate who can commit to resolving Brexit, delivering a pro-enterprise agenda and moving the country on so we can focus on our vital public services."