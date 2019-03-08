Advanced search

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami launching air pollution campaign

PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 September 2019

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami at St Nicholas CE VA Primary School. He has urged schools to implement CAZs. Picture: Submitted by St Nicholas CE VA Primary School

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami at St Nicholas CE VA Primary School. He has urged schools to implement CAZs. Picture: Submitted by St Nicholas CE VA Primary School

Archant

The MP for Hitchin and Harpenden has launched a campaign to protect children from air pollution.

Bim Afolami has written to all the headteachers in the constituency to encourage the implementation of Clean Air Zones (CAZs) around their sites.

Traffic in a CAZ is diverted away from school gates for an hour at the beginning and end of the day.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "There has been a growing body of research over recent years highlighting the severe dangers of air pollution and their huge impacts on our children's health.

"We must do more, and faster, in order to protect them - not least where they study and play. Parliament is starting to debate the mandatory implementation of CAZs with the new Air Pollution Bill.

"But our children should not have to wait for these long, drawn-out procedures. They deserve clean air now."

Research published by the Environmental Research Letters journal this year found that pollution caused 36,000 premature deaths each year and according to Unicef, a third of children grew up in areas of unsafe air quality in 2018.

Most Read

Specialist coffee bar in St Albans applies for alcohol licence to sell cocktails, fizz, wine and beer

The Quadrant shops in Marshalswick

Hertfordshire towns make Zoopla’s property rich list

Harpenden has made Zoopla's 2019 Rich List. Pciture: Archant

St Albans couple stranded in Turkey after Thomas Cook goes under

St Albans couple Kieran Bourne and Lisa Power were stranded in Turkey after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Kieran Bourne

Armed robber raids St Albans convenience store

This man is wanted in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in Oaklands.

Hertfordshire roads to only be gritted if temperatures drop to half a degree above freezing

Gritters will only be sent out in Hertfordshire this winter at temperatures of 0.5C or below. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

Specialist coffee bar in St Albans applies for alcohol licence to sell cocktails, fizz, wine and beer

The Quadrant shops in Marshalswick

Hertfordshire towns make Zoopla’s property rich list

Harpenden has made Zoopla's 2019 Rich List. Pciture: Archant

St Albans couple stranded in Turkey after Thomas Cook goes under

St Albans couple Kieran Bourne and Lisa Power were stranded in Turkey after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Kieran Bourne

Armed robber raids St Albans convenience store

This man is wanted in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in Oaklands.

Hertfordshire roads to only be gritted if temperatures drop to half a degree above freezing

Gritters will only be sent out in Hertfordshire this winter at temperatures of 0.5C or below. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami launching air pollution campaign

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami at St Nicholas CE VA Primary School. He has urged schools to implement CAZs. Picture: Submitted by St Nicholas CE VA Primary School

St Albans leisure centre shortlisted for industry award

Westminster Lodge has been shortlisted for an award. Picture: Kim Sweet

St Albans City their ‘own worst enemy’ as they slump to defeat at Maidstone

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson blamed tiredness and individual mistakes for Maidstone defeat. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Zoo Watch: Get jitters with the critters at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo

Boo at the Zoo is being held over October half term at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo. Picture: ZSL

Poor attitudes add to Harpenden Town anger after loss to Leverstock Green

Harpenden celebrate their early goal against Leverstock Green.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists