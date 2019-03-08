Advanced search

Hitchen and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami makes donation pledge for every letter sent

PUBLISHED: 17:00 01 June 2019

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami and Woodland Trust lead government affairs officer, Richard Barnes. Picture: Submitted by Bim Afolami

The MP for Hitchin and Harpenden has pledged to donate one penny to a St Albans woodland each time he sends a letter in the post.

MP Bim Afolami has promised to give a penny to the Woodland Trust's Sandridge site, Heartwood Forest, every time he uses written correspondence rather than email.

He said: "As individuals we all need to do our bit. This is an opportunity for me to do mine.

"So I am pledging to drastically reduce the amount of paper consumed by my office, and to offset the environmental impact of my letters by donating one penny to the Woodland Trust for every letter I send to my constituents."

Mr Afolami made the commitment to mark the end of the 2019 St Albans Sustainability Festival.

Volunteers finished planting 600,000 new trees at Heartwood Forest last year, which will now grow next to the existing ancient woodland.

