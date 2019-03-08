Hitchin and Harpenden MP explains why he is backing Boris Johnson as Conservative leader

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami has explained his reasons for backing Boris Johnson, stating he is the only remaining candidate with the "vision to resolve Brexit".

Mr Afolami was previously backing Matt Hancock in the Conservative leadership race, but declared his support for Boris Johnson after Mr Hancock withdrew his candidacy.

In an email to a constituent, Mr Afolami said: "Boris is the only candidate left in the running who has the vision to resolve Brexit, so that we can move on and unite the country around a forward-looking domestic agenda.

"I have always said that education is my biggest priority, and Boris' pledge to significantly increase spending per pupil in both primary and secondary schools, and in FE colleges, has been a major factor in my decision.

"More education spending is an issue I have been pushing the Government on since I was first elected, and would be a huge positive for our constituency, particularly for our rural schools.

"Boris has also assured me personally that he is focused on delivering a transformational infrastructure package for our country, including making sure that all parts of the United Kingdom - rural and urban - have full fibre broadband by 2025, eight years ahead of the current target.

"He has also committed to investing in our transport system, making it more affordable and more accessible for people across the United Kingdom."

In an interview with Sky News, Mr Afolami came out in support of Boris and said he believes party unity is the key to deliver Brexit.

In his email to his constituent, he said: "I have my differences with Boris, and my opposition to a 'no deal' Brexit remains resolute. However, the EU may force us out on October 31 if they refuse to grant another extension - so we need to be ready for any eventuality.

"I firmly believe that Boris is the only person who can finally resolve Brexit, allowing the country to move on and reunite after the past three years of division."

Conservative Party members will vote either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt as the new leader, who will then become Prime Minister by default, with the result declared on July 22.