Hitchin and Harpenden MP backs Boris Johnson in Conservative leadership race

PUBLISHED: 09:30 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:43 20 June 2019

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami has announced he is backing Boris Johnson. Picture: Martin Wootton

Martin Wootton

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami has declared his support for Boris Johnson as the final stage of the Conservative leadership race approaches.

Mr Afolami previously supported West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock, but was forced to reassess his options after Mr Hancock withdrew from the race over the weekend.

In an interview with Sky News yesterday, Mr Afolami officially backed Boris Johnson and said he believes party unity is the key to deliver the Brexit deal.

He also said he thinks Matt Hancock had the best Brexit plan, and that Boris will consider that and other new options to deliver Brexit.

Later today, Conservative MPs will choose which two candidates will contest the Conservative leadership, with four candidates narrowed down to three in a secret ballot, the result of which will be announced at about 1pm.

There will then be a vote to select the final two, and one will be elected leader.

