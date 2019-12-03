Video

WATCH: Candidates go head to head in Hitchin and Harpenden General Election hustings

Bim Afolami, Sid Cordle, Jane Mainwaring, Sam Collins and Kay Tart at the Hitchin and Harpenden General Election hustings. Picture: Hitchin TV Archant

A hustings has been held in Hitchin to give members of the public the chance to quiz Hitchin and Harpenden parliamentary candidates ahead of next week's General Election.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The hustings, which was chaired by Jane Mainwaring and organised by Churches Together in Hitchin, took place at Christchurch on Tuesday, November 26.

Conservative parliamentary candidate Bim Afolami, Christian People's Alliance candidate Sid Cordle, Liberal Democrat candidate Sam Collins and Labour candidate Kay Tart all took questions from the audience.

You may also want to watch:

Peter Marshall - from the Advance Together party - was invited and accepted, but was then unable to attend.

Topics included Brexit, climate change, Luton Airport's expansion, road traffic pollution, schools, food banks and foreign aid.

Among the questions asked were "Who should get free prescriptions?", "Does anyone deserve to be a billionaire?", and "Give an example of a position of your party that you oppose".

The hustings was filmed by Hitchin TV thanks to an anonymous donation.