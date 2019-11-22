Advanced search

Harpenden Society to host General Election hustings

PUBLISHED: 16:59 23 November 2019

The General Election hustings will be held at the Rothamsted Centre in Harpenden. Photo: Danny Loo.

Archant

The Harpenden Society is holding a General Election hustings to give residents a chance to quiz candidates.

The hustings will be held at Rothamsted Conference Centre from 7.30pm to 10pm on Thursday, December 5.

Parliamentary candidates competing to be MP for Hitchin and Harpenden; Bim Afolami for the Conservatives, Sam Collins for the Liberal Democrats, Sid Cordle for the Christian Peoples Alliance and Kay Tart for Labour, will give their views on issues affecting Harpenden and take questions from the audience.

Topics to be discussed on the night include Brexit, climate change, housing, infrastructure, law and order, NHS and transport.

Each candidate will give a brief opening and closing statement, and the event will be chaired by Harpenden Society chairman Philip Waters.

Tickets have already sold out, but the hustings will be broadcast on the Harpenden Society website.

