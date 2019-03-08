Hitchin and Harpenden General Election candidates announced for 2019

Parliamentary candidates for Hitchin and Harpenden have been announced for the 2019 General Election.

The parliamentary candidates standing to be MP for Hitchin and Harpenden in the 2019 General Election have been announced.

Residents can cast their vote for the following candidates:

Bim Afolami, Conservative

Sam Collins, Liberal Democrats

Sid Cordle, Christian Peoples Alliance

Peter Marshall, Advance Together

Kay Tart, Labour

You need to register to vote by 11.59pm on November 26 to vote in the General Election on December 12.

You can do so online at gov.uk/register-to-vote.