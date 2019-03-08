Advanced search

Hitchin and Harpenden General Election candidates announced for 2019

PUBLISHED: 12:42 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:42 15 November 2019

Parliamentary candidates for Hitchin and Harpenden have been announced for the 2019 General Election. Picture: Archant

Parliamentary candidates for Hitchin and Harpenden have been announced for the 2019 General Election. Picture: Archant

Archant

The parliamentary candidates standing to be MP for Hitchin and Harpenden in the 2019 General Election have been announced.

Residents can cast their vote for the following candidates:

Bim Afolami, Conservative

Sam Collins, Liberal Democrats

You may also want to watch:

Sid Cordle, Christian Peoples Alliance

Peter Marshall, Advance Together

Kay Tart, Labour

You need to register to vote by 11.59pm on November 26 to vote in the General Election on December 12.

You can do so online at gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Most Read

Burglars break into house in St Albans

Police are investigating a burglary in Oakwood Drive in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Man killed in London Colney crash

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a burglary on Oakwood Drive, St Albans. Picture: Archant

Daughter of Redbourn Road fatal crash victim demands safety measures

Whitney Elizabeth Hughes with her mum, Gillian Williams, who died on Redbourn Road in a traffic accident on October 9 where Tony Southwood was also tragically pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Whitney Elizabeth Hughes

Major St Albans road closure after traffic incident

Police are advising people to avoid A405 North Orbital Road at J21a St Albans due to fuel spillage. Picture: Archant

Thousands expected at St Albans Christmas street party

The St Albans Christmas Cracker Street Festival last year. Picture: St Albans district council

Most Read

Burglars break into house in St Albans

Police are investigating a burglary in Oakwood Drive in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Man killed in London Colney crash

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a burglary on Oakwood Drive, St Albans. Picture: Archant

Daughter of Redbourn Road fatal crash victim demands safety measures

Whitney Elizabeth Hughes with her mum, Gillian Williams, who died on Redbourn Road in a traffic accident on October 9 where Tony Southwood was also tragically pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Whitney Elizabeth Hughes

Major St Albans road closure after traffic incident

Police are advising people to avoid A405 North Orbital Road at J21a St Albans due to fuel spillage. Picture: Archant

Thousands expected at St Albans Christmas street party

The St Albans Christmas Cracker Street Festival last year. Picture: St Albans district council

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Help tackle littering with Plastic Free Harpenden

Guy Turner carried out a litter pick in Carlton Road, Harpenden.

Hitchin and Harpenden General Election candidates announced for 2019

Parliamentary candidates for Hitchin and Harpenden have been announced for the 2019 General Election. Picture: Archant

St Albans General Election candidates announced for 2019

The 2019 General Election candidates have been announced for North East Herts, Stevenage, Hitchin & Harpenden, and North East and Mid Bedfordshire . Picture: Supplied.

TV presenter hosts Rennie Grove Christmas Carol concert in St Albans

TV presenter Pam Rhodes will host a Christmas carol concert in St Albans for Rennie Grove Hospice Care. Picture: Rennie Grove

Police patrols increased after spate of burglaries in St Albans district

Police have increased patrols after a spate of burglaries in St Albans, Harpenden and London Colney. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists