Hitchin and Harpenden General Election candidates announced for 2019
PUBLISHED: 12:42 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:42 15 November 2019
Archant
The parliamentary candidates standing to be MP for Hitchin and Harpenden in the 2019 General Election have been announced.
Residents can cast their vote for the following candidates:
Bim Afolami, Conservative
Sam Collins, Liberal Democrats
Sid Cordle, Christian Peoples Alliance
Peter Marshall, Advance Together
Kay Tart, Labour
You need to register to vote by 11.59pm on November 26 to vote in the General Election on December 12.
You can do so online at gov.uk/register-to-vote.