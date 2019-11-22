Christian Peoples Alliance candidate Sid Cordle on why you should vote for him in Hitchin and Harpenden at the General Election

General Election 2019: Sid Cordle of Christian Peoples Alliance spoke to us about his priorities. Picture: Supplied Archant

Sid Cordle, the Christian Peoples Alliance parliamentary candidate for Hitchin and Harpenden, has explained in his own words why you should vote for him in the 2019 General Election.

Sid, speaking ahead of the General Election on December 12, said: "I live in Westmill, Hitchin, and am involved in the community here and am active member of the local church.

"I have a step son who goes to Hitchin Boys' School and I have applied to be a parent governor of the school. I have been a school governor over many years which has also involved in being a chair of governors. Children need stability and we should focus on improving schools, not changing school systems.

"I am horrified at the new relationship and sex education. Where parents have objected, schools have chosen to try and silence them. I totally uphold the right of parents to home educate as many are now choosing to. Schools educate on behalf of parents and that must always be the case.

"My party has five key pledges. 1) Uphold democracy and leave the EU as soon as possible. We would allow a second referendum five to 10 years after we've left completely when there is evidence of what's happened to bring the country back together again.

"2) Support marriage and the family. Give a grant of £12,000 when people get married for the first time back up with training and support and also £6,000 when they have their first child backed up with training so it's foolish not to get married and have children afterwards to get the grants.

"3) Protect the unborn. We would take steps to greatly reduce abortion with the aim of getting rid of it entirely over time.

"4) Make tax fair and help the poor. We would introduce a turnover tax of five per cent targeted at overseas companies like Google, Facebook, Amazon Microsoft etc who send all their profits abroad. We would use some of the estimated £32 billion proceeds to restore the £12bn cuts to benefits to make Universal Credit work and guarantee a night shelter for everyone sleeping rough.

"5) Fight crime. We will help and support people leaving prison. Reoffending rates average 30 per cent but can be as high as 62 per cent. These schemes have got them below 10 per cent which means fewer victims. We will also create more youth activities."