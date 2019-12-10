Advanced search

Hitchin and Harpenden parliamentary candidates vow to improve train services

PUBLISHED: 16:28 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:28 10 December 2019

Tom Salmond and Jon Cooke from Hitchin Rail Commuters Campaign group met with Hitchin and Harpenden parliamentary candidates Sam Collins and Kay Tart. Picture: Hitchin Rail Commuters Campaign group

Tom Salmond and Jon Cooke from Hitchin Rail Commuters Campaign group met with Hitchin and Harpenden parliamentary candidates Sam Collins and Kay Tart. Picture: Hitchin Rail Commuters Campaign group

Commuters spoke to Hitchin and Harpenden parliamentary candidates to find out what they would do to improve rail services if elected.

Labour candidate Kay Tart being interviewed by Hitchin Rail Commuters. Picture: Jon Cooke

The Hitchin Rail Commuters Campaign group and Harpenden Thameslink Commuters Group invited Conservative parliamentary candidate Bim Afolami, Liberal Democrat candidate Sam Collins and Labour candidate Kay Tart to speak about how they would address the problems faced by commuters.

Both groups have been campaigning for improvements to train services through Hitchin and Harpenden after changes to the timetable in May 2018, which led to fewer trains stopping at both stations.

Lib Dem candidate Sam Collins described the existing train services as "inadequate", and said: "What's happened since May 2018 has frankly been a joke. We have been disregarded, ignored and overlooked.

"Both stations have suffered a massively detrimental change in our services - it hasn't got back to the level it was before May 2018, and even then the service was OK but it wasn't exactly adequate.

"How many of us have been sat at Finsbury Park for ages waiting for nothing to happen with no announcements? And in Harpenden there are just overcrowded trains, overcrowded platforms. If I'm elected it's going to be right up there on my list of priorities because I'm going to be commuting as well. I will be fighting for the best possible train services for our towns."

Labour candidate Kay Tart said: "Since the timetable change we've had some really severe issues. It's rail users, station staff and train staff who are bearing the brunt of this issue, and they know best what the issues are and potentially what the solutions are.

"I would be working with local commuter groups, representing their concerns and taking them to the Department for Transport to try to implement change.

Tom Salmond and Jon Cooke from Hitchin Rail Commuters Campaign group met with Hitchin and Harpenden parliamentary candidates Sam Collins and Kay Tart. Picture: Hitchin Rail Commuters Campaign group

"In Hitchin I plan to be working very closely with the county council on opening up the London-bound platform at the station, which I think will have a massive impact both on parking and on pedestrian access to the station."

Conservative candidate Bim Afolami was approached by Jon Cooke and Tom Salmond from the commuters group, but declined to participate.

Trains delayed after emergency incident at St Albans

Trains are delayed after an incident at St Albans City station. Picture: Peter Alvey

St Albans tailor with 56-year career receives Royal Victorian Order

St Albans tailor Geoffrey Golding received the Royal Victorian Order from Prince William. Picture: HM The Queen and British Ceremonial Arts Ltd

General Election 2019: Is there everything to play for in Hitchin and Harpenden constituency?

The UK goes to the polls this Thursday - but what will the result be in Hitchin and Harpenden?

Property Spotlight: A period home close to Clarence Park and St Albans City station

Brampton Road, St Albans. Picture: Daniels

New flats for homeless people opened in St Albans

Vice chair of Hightown Housing Association board Andrew Rose, Mayor Cllr Janet Smith and Hightown chief executive David Bogle at the opening of the Marlborough Road flats in St Albans. Picture: Emma Fletcher Photography

