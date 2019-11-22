Conservative candidate for Hitchin and Harpenden Bim Afolami on why you should vote for him in the General Election

Bim Afolami, the Conservative Party parliamentary candidate for Hitchin and Harpenden, has explained in his own words why you should vote for him in the 2019 General Election.

Bim Afolami, speaking ahead of the General Election on December 12, said: "After the last three years, I know that the last thing many of you wanted was another election. However, I am urging you to keep faith with me, and the Conservative Party, in Hitchin and Harpenden.

"Increasing schools funding has been my top local priority.

"Under the Conservatives, our schools in Hitchin and Harpenden will receive an increase of over 4.6 per cent per pupil in school funding in 2020-21. If we are re-elected, we will deliver two more guaranteed years of significant school funding rises.

"I have also been a strong voice in Parliament on the environment. In September, I held a climate change conference in Harpenden, bringing together 150 experts, academics, investors and members of the public to develop policies and ideas on how to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 (which the Conservatives legislated for earlier this year) and to present those ideas to government ministers.

"Not everything has gone according to plan. The problems to our train service caused by the debacle of May 2018 have still not been fully dealt with.

"I have tried to work constructively with Thameslink over recent months to put things right, but they seem incapable of being brave enough to correct their original mistakes. Their time has run out. I am campaigning for the government to take away their franchise, and I had a meeting with the transport secretary only a few days ago making this case.

"Finally, Brexit. I voted Remain, but I have never believed that a second referendum will bring the salvation people sought; only another episode of division.

"That is why I support the Prime Minister's sensible deal. We can get Brexit done while ensuring that key industries like financial services and scientific research are protected and move on to our domestic priorities."