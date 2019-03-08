Advanced search

Travelling on Thameslink services tomorrow? Beware of speed restrictions due to high winds

PUBLISHED: 19:07 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:07 01 November 2019

Rail operator Govia Thameslink is warning passengers that Thameslink, Gatewick Express and Southern services could see emergency speed restrictions in place tomorrow due to high winds. Picture: Danny Loo

Rail operator Govia Thameslink is warning passengers that Thameslink, Gatewick Express and Southern services could see emergency speed restrictions in place tomorrow due to high winds. Picture: Danny Loo

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Rail operator Govia Thameslink is warning passengers that Thameslink, Gatewick Express and Southern services could see emergency speed restrictions in place tomorrow (Saturday) due to high winds.

Severe weather and winds of up to 60 mph are forecast from the start of the service, with delays expected.

GTR says the worst affected areas are expected to be south of Three Bridges and Hurst Green, and between Ashford International, Brighton and Barnham (East and West Coastway).

You may also want to watch:

As a result, there will be no Gatwick Express service running between Gatwick Airport and Brighton until 14:30.

Trains between London Victoria and Eastbourne, and between London Victoria and Littlehampton will be reduced to an hourly service.

On its website, GTR addedL "High winds can cause a number of problems for the railway, in particular, obstructions caused by trees and other debris blown onto the lines. In exposed coastal areas where gusts are strongest, high waves may also cause damage to tracks and ballast (the small stones which tracks rest on).

"Network Rail will have additional staff in place ready to respond to potential problems. They also have specialist chainsaw trained teams ready to remove fallen trees and branches."

Passengers are advised to check before they travel tomorrow.

Related articles

Most Read

Families pay tribute to man and woman killed in St Albans crash

Families have paid tribute to Tony Southwood from St Albans and Gillian Agnes Williams from Dunstable, who were both killed in a crash on Redbourn Road. Picture: Herts police

Pub crawl map launched to save St Albans pubs

Left to right: Mandy McNeil, vice chair of Save St Albans Pubs, Dylans and The Boot landlord Sean Hughes, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks landlord Christo Tofalli, Lib Dem candidate Daisy Cooper and White Lion pub events manager Alicia Nelson with the St Albans pub crawl map. Picture: Loudbird PR

St Albans hero visited by TV crew

Wendy Seabrook was surprised by a TV crew from Friday, October 25.Picture: Supplied.

M1 Junction 9 to 8 closed after southbound crash leaves passengers trapped inside

Emergency services are at a huge crash on M1 Southbound Junction 9-8 which has left people trapped in a vehicle and closed the road. Picture: Chris Wright

St Albans’ spectacular space themed fireworks display at Verulamium Park

The St Albans 2019 fireworks specacular will take place at Verulamium Park on Saturday, November 2. Picture: Pink Soul.

Most Read

Families pay tribute to man and woman killed in St Albans crash

Families have paid tribute to Tony Southwood from St Albans and Gillian Agnes Williams from Dunstable, who were both killed in a crash on Redbourn Road. Picture: Herts police

Pub crawl map launched to save St Albans pubs

Left to right: Mandy McNeil, vice chair of Save St Albans Pubs, Dylans and The Boot landlord Sean Hughes, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks landlord Christo Tofalli, Lib Dem candidate Daisy Cooper and White Lion pub events manager Alicia Nelson with the St Albans pub crawl map. Picture: Loudbird PR

St Albans hero visited by TV crew

Wendy Seabrook was surprised by a TV crew from Friday, October 25.Picture: Supplied.

M1 Junction 9 to 8 closed after southbound crash leaves passengers trapped inside

Emergency services are at a huge crash on M1 Southbound Junction 9-8 which has left people trapped in a vehicle and closed the road. Picture: Chris Wright

St Albans’ spectacular space themed fireworks display at Verulamium Park

The St Albans 2019 fireworks specacular will take place at Verulamium Park on Saturday, November 2. Picture: Pink Soul.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Travelling on Thameslink services tomorrow? Beware of speed restrictions due to high winds

Rail operator Govia Thameslink is warning passengers that Thameslink, Gatewick Express and Southern services could see emergency speed restrictions in place tomorrow due to high winds. Picture: Danny Loo

Harpenden trespassing incident causing train delays between London St Pancras and Luton

A trespasser on the Thameslink line near Harpenden is causing delays between St Albans City and Luton this evening. Picture: Danny Loo

Sustainable St Albans receives donation from ukulele group

Ver Players donated �1,500 to Sustainable St Albans.

Convincing score if slightly disappointing performance sees Harpenden beat Saffron Walden

Mark Hoefield was on the scoresheet for Harpenden against Saffron Walden. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Man injured after falling off ladder in St Albans

A man was injured after falling off a ladder in French Row, St Albans. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists