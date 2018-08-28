Advanced search

St Albans cadets out in force for High Sheriff’s Justice Service

PUBLISHED: 09:39 22 November 2018

The cadets lined up behind (left to right) Insp Steve Alison, High Sheriff Suzy Harvey, Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd and Hertfordshire’s Chief Constable Charlie Hall. The group is pictured on the main staircase of St Albans Museum + Gallery.

St Albans cadets have taken part in the High Sheriff’s Justice Service over the weekend.

The cadets lined up crown court judges and member of the clergy outside St Albans cathedral.The cadets lined up crown court judges and member of the clergy outside St Albans cathedral.

The service is held annually to recognise those who work or volunteer in law and order and the cadets were invited by High Sheriff Suzy Harvey.

Insp Steve Alison, who leads the St Albans and Harpenden Cadets, said: “Once again it was fantastic to be a part of this prestigious service and I would like to thank the High Sheriff for inviting us to attend.”

Cadets welcomed the guests before escorting the procession from St Albans Museum + Gallery to the cathedral.

Police cadets are aged 13 to 18 and learn about police procedures and the law and work with officers at community events.

To find out more about Hertfordshire’s volunteer police cadet programme, visit www.herts.police.uk/Information-and-services/Get-involved/Cadets/Cadets

