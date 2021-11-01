High Sheriff and Chief Constable are special guests at St Albans lunch

The High Sheriff met many Active Lifestyles members he knew and grew up with in St Albans. - Credit: Active Lifestyles

Two leading figures within the county met with senior citizens at a St Albans lunch club.

Active Lifestyles aims to combat loneliness and isolation by focusing on health, education and social welfare, and its members are a mix of different nationalities, faiths, genders and cultures.

The special guests at the lunch, at Townsend Tennis and Bowling Club in Waverley Road, were the county's first black High Sheriff, Lionel Wallace, and Herts Chief Constable Charlie Hall.

The High Sheriff met many Active Lifestyles members he knew and grew up with in St Albans. He spoke about his appointment as High Sheriff and his role as a representative of the Queen. He also spoke about his commitment for his year in office to empower and provide opportunities for young people such as the Young Leaders Award and Be Your Own Boss, which supports and encourages young entrepreneurs.

Chief Constable Charlie Hall spoke about a variety of areas within the constabulary that Active Lifestyles members and the wider community can become involved with. He explained about the work that the policing services are doing to promote equality and good relations with the community aiming to ensure that the constabulary reflects the community it serve.

Andrene McDonald, who set up and chairs the group, said: "Although the club is for seniors we welcome people of all ages and background; we interact with young people by going into schools and talking about the Caribbean, volunteering at the Saturday Youth Club or the young people joining us for lunch and showing the fine workings of how to use the mobile phone; we hope a musical group of young people will be able to entertain us at this year’s Christmas party."

Also present at the lunch were Jonah and Elijah Flitton, five and three.

Mum Hayley said: "It is important to me that the boys interact with the elderly and understand that we all get old and that with age comes wisdom. The boys liked the fuss made of them and it took the older people back to their youth."