Older woman conned by St Albans payphone scammer

St Albans residents are being warned of scammers in the area.

An elderly woman was tricked out of money on Thursday, September 26 in St Albans city near Waddington Road.

The suspected man is of Middle Eastern appearance, between 30 and 40 years old, smartly dressed and speaks both Arabic & French.

He approached the victim saying he could not make a phone call at a nearby telephone box as his credit card was refused. He persuaded the woman to insert her debit card into the phone and enter her PIN number.

The man managed to clone details from the card and withdraw £2000 from her account.

Please be aware of this scam and report it to police immediately if you are approached.