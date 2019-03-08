Advanced search

Older woman conned by St Albans payphone scammer

PUBLISHED: 13:29 28 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:30 28 September 2019

Herts police are warning of a scam in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Herts police are warning of a scam in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Archant

St Albans residents are being warned of scammers in the area.

An elderly woman was tricked out of money on Thursday, September 26 in St Albans city near Waddington Road.

You may also want to watch:

The suspected man is of Middle Eastern appearance, between 30 and 40 years old, smartly dressed and speaks both Arabic & French.

He approached the victim saying he could not make a phone call at a nearby telephone box as his credit card was refused. He persuaded the woman to insert her debit card into the phone and enter her PIN number.

The man managed to clone details from the card and withdraw £2000 from her account.

Please be aware of this scam and report it to police immediately if you are approached.

Most Read

Specialist coffee bar in St Albans applies for alcohol licence to sell cocktails, fizz, wine and beer

The Quadrant shops in Marshalswick

Hertfordshire towns make Zoopla’s property rich list

Harpenden has made Zoopla's 2019 Rich List. Pciture: Archant

St Albans couple stranded in Turkey after Thomas Cook goes under

St Albans couple Kieran Bourne and Lisa Power were stranded in Turkey after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Kieran Bourne

Armed robber raids St Albans convenience store

This man is wanted in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in Oaklands.

Full refunds offered to Thameslink and Great Northern passengers with cancelled Thomas Cook flights

Thameslink and Great Northern passengers are being offered refunds on their tickets to Luton and Gatwick after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Peter Alvey

Most Read

Specialist coffee bar in St Albans applies for alcohol licence to sell cocktails, fizz, wine and beer

The Quadrant shops in Marshalswick

Hertfordshire towns make Zoopla’s property rich list

Harpenden has made Zoopla's 2019 Rich List. Pciture: Archant

St Albans couple stranded in Turkey after Thomas Cook goes under

St Albans couple Kieran Bourne and Lisa Power were stranded in Turkey after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Kieran Bourne

Armed robber raids St Albans convenience store

This man is wanted in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in Oaklands.

Full refunds offered to Thameslink and Great Northern passengers with cancelled Thomas Cook flights

Thameslink and Great Northern passengers are being offered refunds on their tickets to Luton and Gatwick after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Peter Alvey

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Older woman conned by St Albans payphone scammer

Herts police are warning of a scam in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Winners of sixth annual St Albans Schools in Bloom competition announced

Winners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Cunningham Hill Junior School won the Fabulous Flowers category. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District Council

Hertfordshire roads to only be gritted if temperatures drop to half a degree above freezing

Gritters will only be sent out in Hertfordshire this winter at temperatures of 0.5C or below. Picture: Danny Loo

Flags for London Extinction Rebellion protests being made in St Albans

Extinction Rebellion St Albans have been working through the night to create protest flags. Picture: Clare Harvey

Amnesty sees more than 600 knives surrendered in Herts

Hertfordshire's statistics for the number of knives surrendered. Picture: Herts Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists