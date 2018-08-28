Advanced search

Appeal for distinctive jewellery stolen in St Albans burglaries

PUBLISHED: 15:25 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 02 January 2019

A gold chain which was stolen.

Archant

Do you recognise any of this jewellery which was stolen in a spate of burglaries around St Albans?

Do you recognise this Tag watch?Do you recognise this Tag watch?

Herts police have released the images in a bid to trace the items and the burglars who took them.

A Michael Kors watch; a man’s yellow gold necklace with a lion’s claw; a man’s white gold necklace with an Irish patterned cross and matching cufflinks; some Kenyan currency; a Gucci Raymond Weil Sayco watch; yellow gold oval cufflinks; and a small safe were all stolen from Park Street Lane between 5pm and 5.10pm on December 14.

In a separate incident, also on December 14, three offenders forced their way into an address on Birchwood Way at around 6.30pm.

They interrupted a resident inside, demanded to know where any gold was, searched the property, and stole a phone.

A man'’s yellow gold necklace with a lion'’s claw.A man'’s yellow gold necklace with a lion'’s claw.

On October 8, a lady’s TW Steel Goliath watch, a gold chain and a Tag watch were taken from Central Drive.

On this occasion, the thieves parked on Hazelwood Drive in a light-coloured Ford S-Max and entered the property’s back garden.

DC Colin Workman said: “If you recognise this distinctive jewellery or have been offered it for sale, please get in touch as soon as possible.

“These offences are amongst a number of burglaries that have occurred in the recent months in St Albans.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or email colin.workman@herts.pnn.police.uk

