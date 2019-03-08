St Albans police awarded for services to the city

St Albans officers getting their awards. Archant

St Albans police officers have been awarded for outstanding work.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Seven officers and two staff members were recognised for their contribution to policing by Chief Inspector Lynda Coates this week.

Officers across the community safety partnership nominated colleagues for the awards.

The highest accolade - the 1836 award - was presented to Det Sgt Jon Green by the Very Rev Dr Jeffrey John for his hard work, commitment and professionalism.

You may also want to watch:

Det Sgt Ben McGregor from the local crime unit was awarded the Crime Management Award.

PC Rich Oakley received the Intervention Officer Award.

Leadership awards went to Intervention Sergeant James Pickering and Rural Neighbourhood Sergeant Jordon Fox.

PC Ben Kirby and PCSO Lena Bhogaita were joint winners of the Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) and Community Safety Unit Officer Award for demonstrating an exceptional contribution through the use of problem solving to deliver community resolutions

Bob Gunning was recognised for his voluntary service with the police. He reviews burglary data and spikes in crime to spot trends and patterns.