Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans police awarded for services to the city

PUBLISHED: 09:22 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:22 02 July 2019

St Albans officers getting their awards.

St Albans officers getting their awards.

Archant

St Albans police officers have been awarded for outstanding work.

Seven officers and two staff members were recognised for their contribution to policing by Chief Inspector Lynda Coates this week.

Officers across the community safety partnership nominated colleagues for the awards.

The highest accolade - the 1836 award - was presented to Det Sgt Jon Green by the Very Rev Dr Jeffrey John for his hard work, commitment and professionalism.

You may also want to watch:

Det Sgt Ben McGregor from the local crime unit was awarded the Crime Management Award.

PC Rich Oakley received the Intervention Officer Award.

Leadership awards went to Intervention Sergeant James Pickering and Rural Neighbourhood Sergeant Jordon Fox.

PC Ben Kirby and PCSO Lena Bhogaita were joint winners of the Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) and Community Safety Unit Officer Award for demonstrating an exceptional contribution through the use of problem solving to deliver community resolutions

Bob Gunning was recognised for his voluntary service with the police. He reviews burglary data and spikes in crime to spot trends and patterns.

Most Read

CCTV appeal after teenage girl raped in St Albans

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries into a rape in St Albans. Picture: Herts Police

St Albans care home forced to apologise for ‘injustices’ to woman in care

Audrey and her husband.

St Albans school expansion plan backed despite loss of playing field

St Peter's School in St Albans is due to expand, but Sport England fears this will have a detrimental effect on the school's playing field. Picture: DANNY LOO

Appeal for missing man in Bengeo

Connor Brittain is missing from Bengeo.

Girl gang beating up 14-year-olds around St Albans

There have been three linked incidents.

Most Read

CCTV appeal after teenage girl raped in St Albans

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries into a rape in St Albans. Picture: Herts Police

St Albans care home forced to apologise for ‘injustices’ to woman in care

Audrey and her husband.

St Albans school expansion plan backed despite loss of playing field

St Peter's School in St Albans is due to expand, but Sport England fears this will have a detrimental effect on the school's playing field. Picture: DANNY LOO

Appeal for missing man in Bengeo

Connor Brittain is missing from Bengeo.

Girl gang beating up 14-year-olds around St Albans

There have been three linked incidents.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans police awarded for services to the city

St Albans officers getting their awards.

Property Spotlight: A family home on one of St Albans’ most sought-after streets

Pondwicks Close, St Albans. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

CCTV appeal after teenage girl raped in St Albans

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries into a rape in St Albans. Picture: Herts Police

St Albans children create ‘bug hotel’ habitat for insects

Children at Grasshoppers Day Nursery in St Albans created a bug hotel to encourage insect life. Picture: Childbase

St Albans MP campaigns for school funding

St Albans MP Anne Main is campaigning for better funding for schools. Picture: Anne Main's office
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists