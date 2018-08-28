Drug and firearms arrests in Harpenden

Noke Shot, Harpenden. Picture: Google. Archant

Three people have been arrested in dawn raids on two addresses in Harpenden.

Police carried out two warrants at addresses on Pickford Hill and Noke Shot at around 7am today.

A 44-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, both from Harpenden, were arrested on suspicion of possessing Class B drugs, suspected to be cannabis, with intent to supply and possessing a Section 5 firearm, suspected to be CS gas.

An 18-year-old man from Harpenden has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

All of them are in police custody.