Drug and firearms arrests in Harpenden

PUBLISHED: 15:16 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:18 17 December 2018

Noke Shot, Harpenden. Picture: Google.

Three people have been arrested in dawn raids on two addresses in Harpenden.

Police carried out two warrants at addresses on Pickford Hill and Noke Shot at around 7am today.

A 44-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, both from Harpenden, were arrested on suspicion of possessing Class B drugs, suspected to be cannabis, with intent to supply and possessing a Section 5 firearm, suspected to be CS gas.

An 18-year-old man from Harpenden has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

All of them are in police custody.

