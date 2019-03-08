Can you help police with their investigation?

Police are asking for help with their investigation. PA Archive/PA Images

Can you help police following a Wheathampstead burglary?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers are asking for information after a break-in at Lower Gustard Wood.

You may also want to watch:

Between 10.30am and 3.55pm on Thursday, August 8, the offender went through a garden and forced the house windows open.

They then made their way inside where a safe was stolen.

Please get in touch if you saw anything or have any information that could be useful to their investigation.

Call 101 or email PCSO Josh Walton-Taylor on joshua.walton-taylor@herts.pnn.police.uk, quoting crime reference 41/71968/19.