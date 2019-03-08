Can you help police with their investigation?
PUBLISHED: 13:00 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:00 14 August 2019
Can you help police following a Wheathampstead burglary?
Officers are asking for information after a break-in at Lower Gustard Wood.
Between 10.30am and 3.55pm on Thursday, August 8, the offender went through a garden and forced the house windows open.
They then made their way inside where a safe was stolen.
Please get in touch if you saw anything or have any information that could be useful to their investigation.
Call 101 or email PCSO Josh Walton-Taylor on joshua.walton-taylor@herts.pnn.police.uk, quoting crime reference 41/71968/19.