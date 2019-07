Appeal for missing man in Bengeo

Conor Brittain, 23, is missing from Bengeo.

He is 6ft 1ins and is wearing a black T shirt with a logo on, grey shorts and flip flops.

Herts police have asked anyone with information to contact them on 101.

If you are with him now please call 999.